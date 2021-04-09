Senior Java Full Stack Developer – Semi Remote – R900 PH at E-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking for a new opportunity in a world class technology environment? If so, a German Manufacturing business based in Midrand is looking for a Senior Java Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team.

This role requires someone who is passionate about Java development and is thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you as well as the ability to translate complex requirements into functional software.

If you are a Java Developer Expert looking to work with cutting edge technologies within a growing technical team this is YOUR TIME!!

Requirements:

10+ years Dev experience

JAVA EE

JAVA (Java 11)

RESTful services

AWS

Jenkins

CI

DevOps

React

Angular

Git

Node.Js

SQL (Postgres)

Reference Number for this position is GZ52544 which is a contract position based between Midrand and Home offering a contract rate negotiable between R800 and R900 per hour on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

