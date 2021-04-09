Senior Manager Internal Audit at Government Employee Medical Scheme (GEMS)

The position of Senior Manager: Internal Audit is vacant. The Senior Manager: Internal Audit will report directly to the Chief Audit Executive and forms part of the Internal Audit Division. The position is based at Head Office in Pretoria .

The total remuneration package for this position is R1, 277 816 to R1, 597 270 negotiable based on qualifications and experience.

The Senior Manager: Internal Audit will be required to provide support to the Internal Chief Audit Executive through the following KPA’s:

Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Formulate and manage audit plans;

Facilitate business monitoring to maintain the audit universe;

Oversee and direct engagement planning;

Oversee delivery of the audit plan;

Contribute to the enhancement of the Internal Audit Methodology, practices, policies and tools in conformance with IIA Standards;

Research and benchmark trends for audit practices and controls;

Manage and implement large enterprise initiatives;

Achieve coverage of Strategic Risks;

Fully responsible for reporting as it relates to activities of the Internal Audit Activity;

Collaborate and support the work of various internal working groups, forums, board committees and the Board in line with directives issued by the CAE;

Bring thought leadership, leading practice frameworks, benchmarking of other Internal Audit functions to support the sustainability and implementation of the Professional Practices program, and contribute to the continuous improvement of the Internal Audit function;

Achieve adequate coverage of Strategic Risks and elimination of duplicates across GEMS assurance providers;

Play an instrumental role in the development of the Internal Audit Activity budget and monitor its utilisation; and

Responsible for personnel management of the Internal Audit Unit resources.

Qualification requirements are:

BSc, BCom, majoring in Accounting/Auditing/Internal Auditing or other relevant qualification. Postgraduate (beneficial)

Must be a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) or a Chartered Accountant (CA)

Membership and accreditation by a professional body in line with accreditation referred to above is essential.

A minimum of 5 year experience at a managerial level within an Internal Auditing Activity / role and 8 years’ overall experience in Internal Auditing / other assurance role.

Knowledge of external leading risk and controls frameworks such COSO and ISO 31000.

Demonstrated integrity, values, principles, and work ethic.

Demonstrated ability of interacting at Executive, Board Committee and Board level.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple delivery teams and delivery of the entire annual assurance plan.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Able to articulate complex concepts in a concise manner in both written and verbal presentations across all levels of the organization

Collaborative approach to problem solving.

Good organizational skills, attention to detail, accuracy, and a high degree of initiative

Be computer literate on an advanced level

Have a diligent work ethic with attention to detail

Self-motivated and pro-active

Strong negotiation skills

Desirable

Have an understanding of medical schemes industry

Desired Skills:

Accuracy

Managing People

giving feedback

problem/situation analysis

initiative

knowledge management

Positive Work Attitude

Learn more/Apply for this position