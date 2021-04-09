Senior Security Engineer

Description:

The Senior Engineer is involved in more complex environments for installation, configuration and fault management. They provide technical support to clients. This includes remotely supporting clients within Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to install and configure software and hardware, resolve incidents, perform root cause analysis and adhere to any related processes such as change management.

Certification, both in vendor, technology and product is elevated to a specialized level and activities continue to progress towards an expert level.

Senior Engineers work closely with clients, displaying good client engagement skills and engaging at a high level of professionalism. They are required to interact with clients on site to meet complex requirements of a solution. Problems and issues that cannot be resolved are escalated to the relevant third parties.

The individual demonstrates project management and administration ability. They write reports and proposals and project documentation. Senior Engineers assist with the documentation of standard operating procedures relating to installations and fixes.

The Senior Engineer displays leadership and team management ability and delegates lower complexity tasks to engineers and technicians. They assume responsibility for the co-ordination of the activities of the engineers, in line with performance targets. They lead by example and monitor the quality of engineer’s and technician’s work when required. Mentorship of engineers and technicians is expected on this role.

Senior Engineers have good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments.

The individual demonstrates good administration ability in the form of report writing and general project documentation development. The individual may be required to serve periodically on the customer service desk, providing third line telephonic, remote and on-site support and problem management.

The Senior Engineer is expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.

The individual displays a good understanding of business principles. At this level, individuals are included in higher complexity design work, with input to the design expected.

These individuals are client focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems. They work well under pressure and demonstrate the ability to work within a support team, contributing to their success.

Special Requirements

8 – 10 years’ work experience

5+ years in a similar role within an ICT organization provision managed services

Working knowledge of technical documentation and experience in co-ordination with TAC

Expert knowledge on management agent concepts, redundancy concepts and remote console architecture within the supported technical domain (i.e. Network, Storage, Security etc.)

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position