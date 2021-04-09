Senior Software Developer

Job description:

A unique opportunity to join a JSE listed financial organisation that continually delivers excellent results and growth that exceed all competitors in the market.

Become part of a team working on Key projects in the company Distribution in Partnership with business stakeholders to deliver great value with an opportunity to make a real impact in the company success story.

The successful candidate will function as the senior developer and Architect of the company Practice management, the company Channel and the company CRM platform.

The development pertains to all those aspects, to be used by the company Advisers and clients nationally.

The candidate will be a member of the CRM management team.

Responsibilities:

Align and build capabilities and services in line with strategic projects and architecture

Review the architecture of the current software stack and guide the process of improving the current architecture to utilize micro services.

Integrate services through cloud native services with the broader the companyConsult Group.

Provide input for the other developers, BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.

Review current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.

Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.

Along with the BAs, assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.

Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.

Frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.

Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analysing development requirements.

Minimum requirements:

A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering

Expert C# development experience

Strong Angular, Bootstrap, knowledge of jQuery experience

Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development

SQL experience

Agile / Scrum experience

Expert understanding of the software development process

Experience in CRM and client portal solutions

Strong security principles experience

Good knowledge of microservice architecture

Strong integration knowledge (building and consuming API’s)

Entity framework knowledge

Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology

Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making

Recommended requirements:

Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry, preferably with knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements.

Kubernetes/Docker, virtualisation experience

Cloud vendor experience

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

