Senior Software Developer

Job description:
- A unique opportunity to join a JSE listed financial organisation that continually delivers excellent results and growth that exceed all competitors in the market.
- Become part of a team working on Key projects in the company Distribution in Partnership with business stakeholders to deliver great value with an opportunity to make a real impact in the company success story.
- The successful candidate will function as the senior developer and Architect of the company Practice management, the company Channel and the company CRM platform.
- The development pertains to all those aspects, to be used by the company Advisers and clients nationally.
- The candidate will be a member of the CRM management team.
Responsibilities:
- Align and build capabilities and services in line with strategic projects and architecture
- Review the architecture of the current software stack and guide the process of improving the current architecture to utilize micro services.
- Integrate services through cloud native services with the broader the companyConsult Group.
- Provide input for the other developers, BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.
- Review current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.
- Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.
- Along with the BAs, assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.
- Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.
- Frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.
- Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analysing development requirements.
Minimum requirements:
- A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering
- Expert C# development experience
- Strong Angular, Bootstrap, knowledge of jQuery experience
- Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development
- SQL experience
- Agile / Scrum experience
- Expert understanding of the software development process
- Experience in CRM and client portal solutions
- Strong security principles experience
- Good knowledge of microservice architecture
- Strong integration knowledge (building and consuming API’s)
- Entity framework knowledge
- Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology
- Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making
Recommended requirements:
- Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry, preferably with knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements.
- Kubernetes/Docker, virtualisation experience
- Cloud vendor experience
