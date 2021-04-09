Senior_Cloud Java_Developer

7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language

– On premise virtualisation technology expertise

– Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

– Web and digital project experience advantageous

– Agile working experience advantageous

Part of a DevOps team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application

– Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

– Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

– Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

– Meet with end users and gather requirements

– Facilitate daily stand-ups

– Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

– User training

– Compiling of user and operational manuals

– System audits

– User sign off

JAVA EE / JAVA

– Excellent Java development experience

– Comprehensive knowledge on Oracle

– SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

– RESTful and SOAP services

Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience

Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

GIT

Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools.

AWS Experience

Advantageous:

– AWS ECS, Fargate, Lambda

– Angular

– Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)

– DevOps

– PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS)

– Java EE Container(Glassfish – Payara)

– Apache

– Git, Bitbucket

– JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

– HTML5, CSS3

– Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

– Jira, Confluence

– Experience building Software as a Service (SaaS) applications is a plus

– JSF

