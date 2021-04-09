Senior_Cloud Java_Developer

7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language
– On premise virtualisation technology expertise
– Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
– Web and digital project experience advantageous
– Agile working experience advantageous
Part of a DevOps team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application
– Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
– Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
– Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
– Meet with end users and gather requirements
– Facilitate daily stand-ups
– Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
– User training
– Compiling of user and operational manuals
– System audits
– User sign off
JAVA EE / JAVA
– Excellent Java development experience
– Comprehensive knowledge on Oracle
– SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
– RESTful and SOAP services
- Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
- GIT
- Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools.
- AWS Experience
Advantageous:
– AWS ECS, Fargate, Lambda
– Angular
– Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)
– DevOps
– PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS)
– Java EE Container(Glassfish – Payara)
– Apache
– Git, Bitbucket
– JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
– HTML5, CSS3
– Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
– Jira, Confluence
– Experience building Software as a Service (SaaS) applications is a plus
– JSF
Desired Skills:
- Java
- aws
- SQL
- RESTful
- soap
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree