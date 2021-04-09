SOCIAL MANAGER at Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority (Tcta)

Apr 9, 2021

The purpose of this job, not limited to,

  • Proactively mitigate direct and indirect social risks and impacts associated with all TCTA’s bulk water infrastructure projects throughout the project life cycle.
  • Establish, enhance and maintain relationships with local stakeholders in the project host community (e.g. host community, relevant local structures, local, district and metropolitan municipalities, local business fora).
  • Undertake review of project social service providers work to ensure that it is within TCTA’s quality standards and contractual prescripts.
  • Develop, monitor, and facilitate the use of social policies, procedures and specifications to ensure best practice throughout the project life cycle.

THE KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS OF THE ROLE IN FOCUS, ARE:

  • Integrate social sustainability practices within TCTA
  • Provide expert social technical guidance and support.
  • Ensure the procurement of specialist services. providers and contract management.
  • Support Land Acquisition.
  • Strategically manage the social monitoring process.
  • Contributing to the profiling of TCTA.
  • Management reporting.
  • People Management.

REQUIREMENTS

  • A degree or equivalent qualification in Social Science, Public Relations, Development Studies, Communication, Environmental Management or any related field.
  • At least eight (8) years’ experience in the assessment, planning, implementation and
    monitoring of social impacts caused by large infrastructure projects.

Desired Skills:

  • Developing Social Policies
  • People Mangement

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

About The Employer:

Employer is in the Public Sector

Learn more/Apply for this position