SOCIAL MANAGER

The purpose of this job, not limited to,

Proactively mitigate direct and indirect social risks and impacts associated with all TCTA’s bulk water infrastructure projects throughout the project life cycle.

Establish, enhance and maintain relationships with local stakeholders in the project host community (e.g. host community, relevant local structures, local, district and metropolitan municipalities, local business fora).

Undertake review of project social service providers work to ensure that it is within TCTA’s quality standards and contractual prescripts.

Develop, monitor, and facilitate the use of social policies, procedures and specifications to ensure best practice throughout the project life cycle.

THE KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS OF THE ROLE IN FOCUS, ARE:

Integrate social sustainability practices within TCTA

Provide expert social technical guidance and support.

Ensure the procurement of specialist services. providers and contract management.

Support Land Acquisition.

Strategically manage the social monitoring process.

Contributing to the profiling of TCTA.

Management reporting.

People Management.

REQUIREMENTS

A degree or equivalent qualification in Social Science, Public Relations, Development Studies, Communication, Environmental Management or any related field.

At least eight (8) years’ experience in the assessment, planning, implementation and

monitoring of social impacts caused by large infrastructure projects.

Desired Skills:

Developing Social policies

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

Employer is in the Public Sector

Learn more/Apply for this position