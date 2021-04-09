SOCIAL MANAGER

The purpose of this job, not limited to,
- Proactively mitigate direct and indirect social risks and impacts associated with all TCTA’s bulk water infrastructure projects throughout the project life cycle.
- Establish, enhance and maintain relationships with local stakeholders in the project host community (e.g. host community, relevant local structures, local, district and metropolitan municipalities, local business fora).
- Undertake review of project social service providers work to ensure that it is within TCTA’s quality standards and contractual prescripts.
- Develop, monitor, and facilitate the use of social policies, procedures and specifications to ensure best practice throughout the project life cycle.
THE KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS OF THE ROLE IN FOCUS, ARE:
- Integrate social sustainability practices within TCTA
- Provide expert social technical guidance and support.
- Ensure the procurement of specialist services. providers and contract management.
- Support Land Acquisition.
- Strategically manage the social monitoring process.
- Contributing to the profiling of TCTA.
- Management reporting.
- People Management.
REQUIREMENTS
- A degree or equivalent qualification in Social Science, Public Relations, Development Studies, Communication, Environmental Management or any related field.
- At least eight (8) years’ experience in the assessment, planning, implementation and
monitoring of social impacts caused by large infrastructure projects.
Desired Skills:
- Developing Social policies
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters
About The Employer:
Employer is in the Public Sector