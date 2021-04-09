Supervisor at Serenity Villa

Head Houseman/supervisor/butler needed for a luxury Bed & Breakfast in Camps Bay

Desired Skills:

Team cleaning

Safety regulations

Supervisory Skills

Store Operations

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Accomodation

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Team Leader required.

Duties include hosting, concierge, security lock up, operations, maintenance, cleaning, staying over night at times, hospitality experience required, cooking breakfast, table setting, waiter.

Applicants must have a valid passport or permanent residence.

Well presented, 2 references required.

Applicants Must have experience in hospitality, bed & breakfast, hotels.

