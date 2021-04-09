Supervisor at Serenity Villa

Apr 9, 2021

Head Houseman/supervisor/butler needed for a luxury Bed & Breakfast in Camps Bay

Desired Skills:

  • Team cleaning
  • Safety regulations
  • Supervisory Skills
  • Store Operations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Accomodation

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Team Leader required.
Duties include hosting, concierge, security lock up, operations, maintenance, cleaning, staying over night at times, hospitality experience required, cooking breakfast, table setting, waiter.
Applicants must have a valid passport or permanent residence.
Well presented, 2 references required.
Applicants Must have experience in hospitality, bed & breakfast, hotels.

