Supervisor at Serenity Villa

Head Houseman/supervisor/butler needed for a luxury Bed & Breakfast in Camps Bay
Desired Skills:
- Team cleaning
- Safety regulations
- Supervisory Skills
- Store Operations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Accomodation
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Team Leader required.
Duties include hosting, concierge, security lock up, operations, maintenance, cleaning, staying over night at times, hospitality experience required, cooking breakfast, table setting, waiter.
Applicants must have a valid passport or permanent residence.
Well presented, 2 references required.
Applicants Must have experience in hospitality, bed & breakfast, hotels.