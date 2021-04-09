Supply Operations Manager at Ntice Search

SUPPLY OPERATIONS MANAGER – UKMy client, a leading automotive manufacturer is currently recruiting for a Supply Operations Manager to join their team in leading the transformation of the supply function, to ‘best in industry’ standard. You will be responsible for the management of overall dealer supply chain (systems and administration) as well as the continuous improvement of stocking and distribution system. Key Responsibilities

Improve stock flow, ensuring efficient management of stock matching car to customer and reducing dwell times and aged stock

Development and implementation of key supply and stocking strategies to improve stock flow and reduce aging

Point of escalation and coordination for resolution of any supply related issues raised internally or by dealers

Working with the Sales Campaign team to align production and quarterly campaign offers

Working with the Product team to align product launches/updates with start of production and initial order pack

Liaise with all key stakeholders (Port Operations, Dealers, etc) to ensure objectives of the planning and supply function are realised

Work alongside Sales Campaign team and product team to ensure production meets market demand and aged stock mechanisms are implemented

Manage the weekly dealer communications

Support monitoring of sales campaign strategies in relation to achieving wholesale targets and advise of recommendations to continually improve

Support Volume & Supply planning Manager run the monthly production order meetings

Support and work alongside Product team to ensure effective vehicle run out and new vehicle launch

Provide business insight and reporting on all key areas of supply (stocking, lead times, coverage etc)

Forecast 5 month factory plan by model, trim and powertrain (DP0) and submit to factory for parts preparation

Required Skills

Strong analytical, planning and organisational skills. The ability to “make things happen”

Highly numerate with good PC skills and advanced Excel skills

Understanding of marketing principles

Budget management and cost control skills

Flexibility to adapt to a wide scope of activities

Efficient and exceptional attention to detail

Strong communication and influencing skills

Good presentation skills

Motor industry experience is essential

Desired Skills:

Product Planning

Supply Chain Planning

Planning Analyst

