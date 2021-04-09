Team Leader

Summary of the job:

The Pricer Team Leader function entails the installation of ESL projects assigned to him and assuring that such projects are delivered within the agreed-upon time frame and approved budget. It also entails the overseeing of all staff members assigned to him from time to time to assure cost and time effectiveness on all projects.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Updating the PM/OM with regards to the progress of a project on a daily basis.

Communicate changes (delays, cost variations, etc.) to the parties involved, prior to the occurrence of such and propose alternatives, if and when applicable.

Ensuring, to the best of his ability that all installations / Projects are delivered within the proposed budget and time frame.

Preparing, detailed and explanatory, final reports to your manager consisting of problems that occurred and remedial actions are taken, for all projects/installations delivered.

Supervising all staff members (permanent or temporarily employed) assigned to him for the duration of any given project.

Responsible to ensure all equipment required for any Pricer installation is complete (Verified equipment kit, and delivery loaded in advance) and delivered to the site prior to starting installations

Arrange transport of assigned Pricer resources and teams required for an installation

Ensure that assigned Pricer resources are always on time, deliver high-quality work.

Arrange, and deliver equipment to site

Responsible to compile the “Week Time Sheets” for all temporary staff used in any Pricer installation and submit to the PM/OM

Responsible to sign off monthly timesheets for Team Members on a daily basis.

Manage Cabling Team for all your installations, ensure high-quality work and that delivery are on time

Perform transceiver placements for sites when necessary

Build a relationship with the Manager or Owner where possible

Assist in preparing POC server when possible

Ensuring the functionality of the system installed.

Ensuring customer satisfaction during the installation of a system.

Prompt escalation of “problems” to the Manager or the PMO to ensure fast remedial action.

Ensuring that equipment (tools) issued is returned once a project is complete.

Ensuring that the correct equipment (to be installed) is delivered on-site on time.

Ensuring that delivery notes are signed by the client.

Assisting with training of staff members in the installation of the system to assure smooth future installations.

Performing duties assigned to him from time to time, which not necessarily form part of the Job description, but which he is capable of doing.

Keeping abreast of all changes (technical or otherwise) with regards to the system in order to ensure smooth future installations.

Assisting with the training of a client’s staff in the use of the system.

Ensure that all support calls are completed to the best of your ability and reporting back to Service Manager.

Ensure that all necessary documentation is completed signed and handed in.

Ensure that you are helpful and friendly at any time when dealing with a customer.

Always be fair and responsible in a Professional way when communicating with other staff members.

Be an example by always dressing according to the company dress code.

Supervisory Responsibilities:

Supervision of Permanent and/or Temporary staff members (Team members, and cabling Team) employed for all Pricer installations nationwide.

Qualifications:

(Matric, Educational and/or experience, Language skills, Reasoning ability, Physical demand, work environment, Windows (advance knowledge), A+, N+, SQL, Linux, Networking fundamentals, etc.)

Matric or similar.

Organizational capability

Fluent in English

Physically fit

Own Transport

Communicational ability

Inquisitive

Hardware and Software knowledge

Fast Learner

Must be willing to travel.

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

SQL

Linux

Willing to travel

Physically fit

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

