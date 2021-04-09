Technical Architect at Parvana

About the Client:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.

Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.

Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

Proposing technical solutions for business requirements.

Ensuring that the developments teams use and the business functions are implemented using the appropriate technology and technical frameworks.

Ensuring that the solutions proposed are of a consistent quality and design.

Day to day technical support, guidance and mentorship.

Negotiate scope with business stakeholders.

Production of technical solution description.

Creation of requirements and justification for technical / architectural features.

Qualifications:

BSc or equivalent in computer science, computer engineering or a technically related field

Experience / Qualifications:

7 years commercial experience in software development – essential.

Extensive knowledge of architectural design patterns including SOA, Data Architecture – essential.

Experience with: A broad set of technologies. Integration of disparate systems.

Expert in at least one of the following languages: Java, JavaScript, Typescript, Angular, C++ or .Net.

Expert in at least one of the following scripting: Ruby, Python, Bash or PowerShell.

Expertise in UX Design, and a Strong Technical Understanding of UI Components (Build, Implementation, Test and Utilization)- advantageous.

Extensive knowledge of: Secure software development patterns. Commercial hardware platforms (particularly SPARC and x86).

Extensive experience on Windows / Unix / Linux OS.

Knowledge of Software Development Life Cycle and Agile Architecture.

Experience with Test Driven Development.

Knowledge of the telecoms industry is advantageous.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to

