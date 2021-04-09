Technical Architect at Parvana

Apr 9, 2021

Technical Architect (Parvana)

About the Client:

  • This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.
    Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.
    Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

  • Proposing technical solutions for business requirements.

  • Ensuring that the developments teams use and the business functions are implemented using the appropriate technology and technical frameworks.

  • Ensuring that the solutions proposed are of a consistent quality and design.

  • Day to day technical support, guidance and mentorship.

  • Negotiate scope with business stakeholders.

  • Production of technical solution description.

  • Creation of requirements and justification for technical / architectural features.

Qualifications:

  • BSc or equivalent in computer science, computer engineering or a technically related field

Experience / Qualifications:

  • 7 years commercial experience in software development – essential.
  • Extensive knowledge of architectural design patterns including SOA, Data Architecture – essential.
  • Experience with:
    • A broad set of technologies.
    • Integration of disparate systems.
  • Expert in at least one of the following languages: Java, JavaScript, Typescript, Angular, C++ or .Net.
  • Expert in at least one of the following scripting: Ruby, Python, Bash or PowerShell.
  • Expertise in UX Design, and a Strong Technical Understanding of UI Components (Build, Implementation, Test and Utilization)- advantageous.
  • Extensive knowledge of:
    • Secure software development patterns.
    • Commercial hardware platforms (particularly SPARC and x86).
  • Extensive experience on Windows / Unix / Linux OS.
  • Knowledge of Software Development Life Cycle and Agile Architecture.
  • Experience with Test Driven Development.
  • Knowledge of the telecoms industry is advantageous.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position