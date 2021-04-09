Technical Architect at Parvana

Technical Architect (Parvana)
About the Client:
- This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.
Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.
Join an elite team.
Responsibilities:
- Proposing technical solutions for business requirements.
- Ensuring that the developments teams use and the business functions are implemented using the appropriate technology and technical frameworks.
- Ensuring that the solutions proposed are of a consistent quality and design.
- Day to day technical support, guidance and mentorship.
- Negotiate scope with business stakeholders.
- Production of technical solution description.
- Creation of requirements and justification for technical / architectural features.
Qualifications:
- BSc or equivalent in computer science, computer engineering or a technically related field
Experience / Qualifications:
- 7 years commercial experience in software development – essential.
- Extensive knowledge of architectural design patterns including SOA, Data Architecture – essential.
- Experience with:
- A broad set of technologies.
- Integration of disparate systems.
- Expert in at least one of the following languages: Java, JavaScript, Typescript, Angular, C++ or .Net.
- Expert in at least one of the following scripting: Ruby, Python, Bash or PowerShell.
- Expertise in UX Design, and a Strong Technical Understanding of UI Components (Build, Implementation, Test and Utilization)- advantageous.
- Extensive knowledge of:
- Secure software development patterns.
- Commercial hardware platforms (particularly SPARC and x86).
- Extensive experience on Windows / Unix / Linux OS.
- Knowledge of Software Development Life Cycle and Agile Architecture.
- Experience with Test Driven Development.
- Knowledge of the telecoms industry is advantageous.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]