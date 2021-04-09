Technical Sales Executive

Our client in Paarl is seeking Technical Sales Executives who has experience in telecommunication, office automation, CCTV, access control and other.

Office is based in Paarl and sales regions are Paarl and West Coast areas.

Preferred candidates must be energetic, enthusiastic and well-organized.

Requirements:

Technical background/experience

Own vehicle

Valid drivers license

Own cellphone

Minimum of 1 year sales experience within telecommunication, CCTV, access control etc.

Must be target driven

To apply please send detailed CV with picture and driver liscence

If no response within one week please consider your application unsuccesfull.

