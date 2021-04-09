Technical Sales Rep (Nuts/Bolts/Latches/Fasteners) (Cape Town) – Basic + Commission + Benefits
I am looking for a Technical Sales Rep with high energy levels and super passionate about sales to service existing clients and develop new business.
Experience in the industry is absolutely ESSENTIAL!
A driver’s license is required together with a proven track record in sales.
MUST be hungry to take home good commission, energetic and passionate about sales, computer literate and fluent in English and Afrikaans.
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- bolts and Nuts
- Stainless Steel Fasteners
- Fasteners
- Sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Fabricated Metal Manufacturing
- More than 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Importers and distributors of stainless steel fasteners