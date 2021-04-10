Compliance Specialist at Avbob Mutual Society

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:
- Ensure that the Compliance Risk Management process is implemented across the
- Identify legislation that is applicable to AVBOB and ensures that all legislative and statutory requirements are minimized.
- Assess the impact of legislative and regulatory key requirements of applicable laws in terms of probability and severity.
- Ensure that recommendations are made to the Group in respect of complying with such legislation including the leading of operational projects to ensure compliance with specific
- Plan and execute compliance monitoring activities
- Monitor the efficiency and consistency of compliance
- Update the relevant compliance monitoring programs where
- Undertake professional reviews of department’s compliance with
- Report breaches of legislation to management for appropriate
- Draft effective compliance risk management plans and compliance
- Ensure that the compliance manuals are up to date and
- Ensure that annual targets and objectives are
- Providing compliance training to relevant staff
- Ensure that the Group stays abreast with changes to
- Provide compliance advice as well as support to line management in the specific business
- Train subordinates within the department.
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:
- Relevant bachelor’s degree – LLB or Bcom Law, or BA
- Postgraduate Diploma/Certificate in
- Approved Compliance officer.
EXPERIENCE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- 5- 6 Years relevant experience in
- 4 Years in a control
KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- Knowledge of the South African Regulatory Environment in the Financial services
- Specific knowledge of compliance risk management.
- Relevant experience in the life insurance
- Specific knowledge of FAIS, LTIA, FICA, NCA,
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- Good verbal and written communication
- Problem solving
- Judgment and decision
- Person must be able to function
Desired Skills:
- Regulatory
- Compliance
- FAIS
- FICA
- NCE
- life insurance
- Operational Risk Management
- financial services
- compliance officer
- Compliance Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
AVBOB, Africa’s Largest Mutual Assurance Society Providing a One-Stop Funeral Insurance and Burial Solution, has a vacancy for Compliance Specialist
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Performance Bonus