Compliance Specialist at Avbob Mutual Society

Apr 10, 2021

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

  • Ensure that the Compliance Risk Management process is implemented across the
  • Identify legislation that is applicable to AVBOB and ensures that all legislative and statutory requirements are minimized.
  • Assess the impact of legislative and regulatory key requirements of applicable laws in terms of probability and severity.
  • Ensure that recommendations are made to the Group in respect of complying with such legislation including the leading of operational projects to ensure compliance with specific
  • Plan and execute compliance monitoring activities
  • Monitor the efficiency and consistency of compliance
  • Update the relevant compliance monitoring programs where
  • Undertake professional reviews of department’s compliance with
  • Report breaches of legislation to management for appropriate
  • Draft effective compliance risk management plans and compliance
  • Ensure that the compliance manuals are up to date and
  • Ensure that annual targets and objectives are
  • Providing compliance training to relevant staff
  • Ensure that the Group stays abreast with changes to
  • Provide compliance advice as well as support to line management in the specific business
  • Train subordinates within the department.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

  • Relevant bachelor’s degree – LLB or Bcom Law, or BA
  • Postgraduate Diploma/Certificate in
  • Approved Compliance officer.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

  • 5- 6 Years relevant experience in
  • 4 Years in a control

KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

  • Knowledge of the South African Regulatory Environment in the Financial services
  • Specific knowledge of compliance risk management.
  • Relevant experience in the life insurance
  • Specific knowledge of FAIS, LTIA, FICA, NCA,

SKILLS REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

  • Good verbal and written communication
  • Problem solving
  • Judgment and decision
  • Person must be able to function

Desired Skills:

  • Regulatory
  • Compliance
  • FAIS
  • FICA
  • NCE
  • life insurance
  • Operational Risk Management
  • financial services
  • compliance officer
  • Compliance Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

AVBOB, Africa’s Largest Mutual Assurance Society Providing a One-Stop Funeral Insurance and Burial Solution, has a vacancy for Compliance Specialist

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position