Compliance Specialist at Avbob Mutual Society

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Ensure that the Compliance Risk Management process is implemented across the

Identify legislation that is applicable to AVBOB and ensures that all legislative and statutory requirements are minimized.

Assess the impact of legislative and regulatory key requirements of applicable laws in terms of probability and severity.

Ensure that recommendations are made to the Group in respect of complying with such legislation including the leading of operational projects to ensure compliance with specific

Plan and execute compliance monitoring activities

Monitor the efficiency and consistency of compliance

Update the relevant compliance monitoring programs where

Undertake professional reviews of department’s compliance with

Report breaches of legislation to management for appropriate

Draft effective compliance risk management plans and compliance

Ensure that the compliance manuals are up to date and

Ensure that annual targets and objectives are

Providing compliance training to relevant staff

Ensure that the Group stays abreast with changes to

Provide compliance advice as well as support to line management in the specific business

Train subordinates within the department.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

Relevant bachelor’s degree – LLB or Bcom Law, or BA

Postgraduate Diploma/Certificate in

Approved Compliance officer.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

5- 6 Years relevant experience in

4 Years in a control

KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Knowledge of the South African Regulatory Environment in the Financial services

Specific knowledge of compliance risk management.

Relevant experience in the life insurance

Specific knowledge of FAIS, LTIA, FICA, NCA,

SKILLS REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Good verbal and written communication

Problem solving

Judgment and decision

Person must be able to function

Desired Skills:

Regulatory

Compliance

FAIS

FICA

NCE

life insurance

Operational Risk Management

financial services

compliance officer

Compliance Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

AVBOB, Africa’s Largest Mutual Assurance Society Providing a One-Stop Funeral Insurance and Burial Solution, has a vacancy for Compliance Specialist

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Performance Bonus

