Estimator /QS

Apr 10, 2021

The Purpose of the Role:

Our client based in Durban, KZN is looking for a smart Estimator /QS to join their team!
As a Construction Estimator, your main responsibility will be to estimate work of particular projects by gathering proposals, blueprints, specifications, and related documents.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Minimum 3 years experience working in the construction field in similar or related position.
  • Experience in the ICI building sectors of the construction industry
  • Advance Excel
  • Exceptional communication skills
  • Graduate from recognized engineering, architectural or construction management program is an asset
  • Must be an expert to estimate Quatations ans Tenders

Duties and Roles:

  • Assemble accurate and well organized estimates and proposals in a timely manner for Stipulated Price, Design-Build and Construction/Project Management formatted projects
  • Provide clear detailed quantity take offs
  • Complete Budgeting and Scheduling for projects and track same. Monitor progress, requisition change orders and identify any potential risks
  • Maintain relationships with sub-contractors and clients
  • Provide and maintain unit pricing and database for material and labour costing
  • Formulate cost break down from estimates and for project progress.

Desired Skills:

  • Advanced Excel
  • Estimator
  • Quotations and Tenders
  • Building and Contruction

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our Client is a leader in Turnkey building and maintenance industry..
A specialist in the Building Construction Industry requires the services of Estimator / QS
to join their Dynamic Team.

