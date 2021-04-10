Estimator /QS

The Purpose of the Role:

Our client based in Durban, KZN is looking for a smart Estimator /QS to join their team!

As a Construction Estimator, your main responsibility will be to estimate work of particular projects by gathering proposals, blueprints, specifications, and related documents.

Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum 3 years experience working in the construction field in similar or related position.

Experience in the ICI building sectors of the construction industry

Advance Excel

Exceptional communication skills

Graduate from recognized engineering, architectural or construction management program is an asset

Must be an expert to estimate Quatations ans Tenders

Duties and Roles:

Assemble accurate and well organized estimates and proposals in a timely manner for Stipulated Price, Design-Build and Construction/Project Management formatted projects

Provide clear detailed quantity take offs

Complete Budgeting and Scheduling for projects and track same. Monitor progress, requisition change orders and identify any potential risks

Maintain relationships with sub-contractors and clients

Provide and maintain unit pricing and database for material and labour costing

Formulate cost break down from estimates and for project progress.

About The Employer:

Our Client is a leader in Turnkey building and maintenance industry..

A specialist in the Building Construction Industry requires the services of Estimator / QS

to join their Dynamic Team.

