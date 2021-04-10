The Purpose of the Role:
Our client based in Durban, KZN is looking for a smart Estimator /QS to join their team!
As a Construction Estimator, your main responsibility will be to estimate work of particular projects by gathering proposals, blueprints, specifications, and related documents.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Minimum 3 years experience working in the construction field in similar or related position.
- Experience in the ICI building sectors of the construction industry
- Advance Excel
- Exceptional communication skills
- Graduate from recognized engineering, architectural or construction management program is an asset
- Must be an expert to estimate Quatations ans Tenders
Duties and Roles:
- Assemble accurate and well organized estimates and proposals in a timely manner for Stipulated Price, Design-Build and Construction/Project Management formatted projects
- Provide clear detailed quantity take offs
- Complete Budgeting and Scheduling for projects and track same. Monitor progress, requisition change orders and identify any potential risks
- Maintain relationships with sub-contractors and clients
- Provide and maintain unit pricing and database for material and labour costing
- Formulate cost break down from estimates and for project progress.
Desired Skills:
- Advanced Excel
- Estimator
- Quotations and Tenders
- Building and Contruction
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our Client is a leader in Turnkey building and maintenance industry..
A specialist in the Building Construction Industry requires the services of Estimator / QS
to join their Dynamic Team.