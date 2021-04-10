Financial Manager

Apr 10, 2021

Note: Company is currently based in the Randburg area and will be moving to the East Rand within 8 months

Hyperion and Autoline experience is required therefor the suitable candidate will have motor industry experience
B Com plus articles
3 years’ experience as a Financial Manager, however this is a hands on role
Valid driver’s licence

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to
Budgets and forecasts
Variance reporting
Hyperion pack preparation and review
Triple BEE reporting
Creditors reconciliation and preparation for payment
Balance sheet reconciliations and review
Financial analysis and reporting
TAX: PAYE, VAT and Company Tax
Stock management and reporting
Compliance
Rental agreements review and approval

Desired Skills:

  • Degree plus Articles
  • 2-3 years experience in Financial reporting on Hyperion
  • Rental agreement review

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Company is a member of a large group

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • pension

