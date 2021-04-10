Note: Company is currently based in the Randburg area and will be moving to the East Rand within 8 months
Hyperion and Autoline experience is required therefor the suitable candidate will have motor industry experience
B Com plus articles
3 years’ experience as a Financial Manager, however this is a hands on role
Valid driver’s licence
Responsibilities will include but are not limited to
Budgets and forecasts
Variance reporting
Hyperion pack preparation and review
Triple BEE reporting
Creditors reconciliation and preparation for payment
Balance sheet reconciliations and review
Financial analysis and reporting
TAX: PAYE, VAT and Company Tax
Stock management and reporting
Compliance
Rental agreements review and approval
Desired Skills:
- Degree plus Articles
- 2-3 years experience in Financial reporting on Hyperion
- Rental agreement review
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Company is a member of a large group
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- pension