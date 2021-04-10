Financial Manager

Note: Company is currently based in the Randburg area and will be moving to the East Rand within 8 months

Hyperion and Autoline experience is required therefor the suitable candidate will have motor industry experience

B Com plus articles

3 years’ experience as a Financial Manager, however this is a hands on role

Valid driver’s licence

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to

Budgets and forecasts

Variance reporting

Hyperion pack preparation and review

Triple BEE reporting

Creditors reconciliation and preparation for payment

Balance sheet reconciliations and review

Financial analysis and reporting

TAX: PAYE, VAT and Company Tax

Stock management and reporting

Compliance

Rental agreements review and approval

Desired Skills:

Degree plus Articles

2-3 years experience in Financial reporting on Hyperion

Rental agreement review

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Company is a member of a large group

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

pension

Learn more/Apply for this position