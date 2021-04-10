Industrial & Commercial Refrigeration Service Manager

A successful privately-owned group specializing in the design, manufacturing, installation,maintenance, and servicing of commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and equipment for the supermarket, meat- and food processing, Petro-chemical, and agricultural industries is seeking to recruit and appoint a Service Manager – Industrial & Commercial Refrigeration at their offices based at Samrand, Centurion. The successful candidate MUST have strong Ammonia experience.

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum N6 qualification and / Trade Test or relevant Engineering qualification.

Refrigeration qualification.

5 years’ experience in a similar position.

History in the refrigeration industry, especially industrial refrigeration (NH3).

Broad technical understanding (Mechanical, Electrical and Control).

6 Staff management experience managing a refrigeration team.

Job Responsibilities:

The Operations of the Service Team is the primary responsibility – The team needs to be enabled to perform their functions as Technicians, and this enablement is a key responsibility of a Service Manager.

Tracking and reporting on team productivity, Budgets and Training

Planning scheduled service work, repairs, maintenance, and unscheduled call outs.

Job numbers to be noted in ARP platform every day for each planned scope of works.

All paperwork such as service reports etc. needs to be printed and ready the day before the work is to be issued.

All current and future work is to be noted on the Smart sheets planner, visible in the service department.

Receive previous days job cards, service reports, risk assessments and all related information from Technicians at 07h30.

Address any issues / questions with Technicians and ensure all paperwork that is handed in, is completed, acceptable and to standard.

Technicians / teams to leave workshop at 08h00.

Address any urgent issues immediately and provide client feedback where applicable.

Repair quotes to be submitted timeously (2- 3 working days).

Service reports must be captured, and copy issued / emailed to client within reasonable time frame with all necessary recommendations and applicable repair quotes (4- 5 working days).

Acquire purchase orders where applicable.

All new equipment sales requests to be forwarded to the Service Administrator and/or Sales Department immediately with applicable information / feedback fromTechnicians.

Opening of jobs immediately once requested.

Job Requirements:

It is required that the Service Manager makes contact with new potential clients on a weekly basis. This is to be noted on the cold calling spreadsheet and updated accordingly.

Update monthly forecasting (Salesforce) when required.

Ensure all communication between clients, employees and superiors is correct and true.

Update standby roster, communicate (and display) to Technicians of their standby dates.

Carry out any accounting related work when required.

Provide feedback to relevant supervisor should Technicians or assistance fail to provide required information as list in the job description. This relates to employee’s failure to provide assessment report, job cards, risk assessment.

It is required that the Service Manager be able to achieve the minimum turnover target set for each month.

Desired Skills:

Ammonia

Industrial Refrigeration

Commercial Refrigeration

Trade Test

N6

Mechanical

Control

Staff Management

service Manager

site manager

technician

HVAC-R

NH3

Electrical

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

