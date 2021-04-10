Junior Mechanical Engineer – Fire and Wet Services
Requirements
- BSc/B Eng (Mechanical)
- Registered with ECSA as a Candidate Engineer is optional.
- 0-5 year’s experience in wet services consulting engineering / knowledge of basic design principles and applications of fire system.
Duties
Plan, design, audit, cost, specify, tender and project management of wet services for offices, retail, hospitals, hotels, gyms, data centers, commercial and public buildings.
Fire risk analysis.
Detail design of fire systems and to ensure that the design complies with Regulations, Codes of Practice, statutory requirements, including NFPA, BS, SANS and ASIB.
Active and passive fire protection systems.
Apply engineering calculations for automatic sprinklers, smoke detection, evacuations systems, smoke ventilation, hydraulic design, gas suppression and other engineering tasks that may be required.
Plan, design organize and control complete projects.
Prepare and present technical reports, financial reports, tender documentation, etc.
CTC market related
Desired Skills:
- Mechanical Engineering degree
- Fire and wet services
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree