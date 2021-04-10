Junior Research Executive

Apr 10, 2021

A Market Research company seeks to engage the services of a Quantitative Market Research Project Manager, responsible for the overall design and execution of research projects.

Applicants must be driven, articulate and experienced in technical research methodologies.

Minimum requirements:
– Candidates MUST possess an undergraduate university degree majoring in either
Economics, Statistics, Mathematics or similar.
– High computer competency.
– Verbal presentation skills.
– Knowledge and understanding of SPSS, and willingness to learn how to use it.
– A go getter, DIY candidate is preferred.
– Research experience in the marketing research industry an advantage.
– Recent graduates are welcome to apply.

Desired Skills:

  • High computer competency
  • verbal presentation
  • SPSS

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

