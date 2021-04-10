Junior Research Executive

A Market Research company seeks to engage the services of a Quantitative Market Research Project Manager, responsible for the overall design and execution of research projects.
Applicants must be driven, articulate and experienced in technical research methodologies.
Minimum requirements:
– Candidates MUST possess an undergraduate university degree majoring in either
Economics, Statistics, Mathematics or similar.
– High computer competency.
– Verbal presentation skills.
– Knowledge and understanding of SPSS, and willingness to learn how to use it.
– A go getter, DIY candidate is preferred.
– Research experience in the marketing research industry an advantage.
– Recent graduates are welcome to apply.
Desired Skills:
- High computer competency
- verbal presentation
- SPSS
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree