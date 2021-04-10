Junior Research Executive

A Market Research company seeks to engage the services of a Quantitative Market Research Project Manager, responsible for the overall design and execution of research projects.

Applicants must be driven, articulate and experienced in technical research methodologies.

Minimum requirements:

– Candidates MUST possess an undergraduate university degree majoring in either

Economics, Statistics, Mathematics or similar.

– High computer competency.

– Verbal presentation skills.

– Knowledge and understanding of SPSS, and willingness to learn how to use it.

– A go getter, DIY candidate is preferred.

– Research experience in the marketing research industry an advantage.

– Recent graduates are welcome to apply.

Desired Skills:

High computer competency

verbal presentation

SPSS

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

