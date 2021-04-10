Our client in the Middelburg, Mpumalanga Region has an EE opportunity available for a Process, Control and Development Engineer.
Requirements:
- B.Eng. degree (or equivalent) in the fields of Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic or Metallurgy
- 4 years’ experience and if in a manufacturing plant environment it will be advantageous
- Experience in designing and implementing process automation and control systems
- Working experience in programming (languages C/C++, Visual Basic, Ladder Logic and Labview preferred)
- Structured problem-solving and Root Cause Failure Analysis
- Attention to detail is important
- Knowledge of hot rolling and furnace technologies and relevant process models and theory will be an additional advantage
KPAs:
- Design and implement the necessary control systems and logic (hardware and software) to improve performance in a highly automated slab heating and hot rolling plant – using data mining, process modelling and process control
- Product quality and yield, production efficiency and availability improvements
- Creating and monitoring plant / process performance indicators
- Actively investigating and correcting process deviations and facilitating improvement projects relating to product quality, material properties and dimensional control systems
- These systems include Level 1 (millisecond control) and Level 2 (process setpoints) with artificial intelligence setpoint optimisation and diagnostic systems – continuously optimising the control systems
