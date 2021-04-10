Process, Control and Development Engineer

Our client in the Middelburg, Mpumalanga Region has an EE opportunity available for a Process, Control and Development Engineer.

Requirements:

B.Eng. degree (or equivalent) in the fields of Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic or Metallurgy

4 years’ experience and if in a manufacturing plant environment it will be advantageous

Experience in designing and implementing process automation and control systems

Working experience in programming (languages C/C++, Visual Basic, Ladder Logic and Labview preferred)

Structured problem-solving and Root Cause Failure Analysis

Attention to detail is important

Knowledge of hot rolling and furnace technologies and relevant process models and theory will be an additional advantage

KPAs:

Design and implement the necessary control systems and logic (hardware and software) to improve performance in a highly automated slab heating and hot rolling plant – using data mining, process modelling and process control

Product quality and yield, production efficiency and availability improvements

Creating and monitoring plant / process performance indicators

Actively investigating and correcting process deviations and facilitating improvement projects relating to product quality, material properties and dimensional control systems

These systems include Level 1 (millisecond control) and Level 2 (process setpoints) with artificial intelligence setpoint optimisation and diagnostic systems – continuously optimising the control systems

