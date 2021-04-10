PROOFREADER

Apr 10, 2021

A market research company seeks to engage the services of a Proofreader, to proofread and perform quality checks on all company documents, proposals and presentations/reports for specific projects.

Please note that this is a full-time position and the successful candidate will be required to work from head office.

Candidate requirements
– A Bachelor’s degree in the Arts, with majors in English, Linguistics or similar
– Skilled in written and spoken English.
– Extensive proofreading and editing knowledge.
– Good at concentrating for long periods of time.
– Must pay strong attention to detail.
– Must work efficiently and be deadline driven.
– Good understanding of business.
– Able to work over weekends to meet client deadlines (as when required).

Desired Skills:

  • Proofreading
  • Editing
  • Attention to detail

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

