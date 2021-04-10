PROOFREADER

A market research company seeks to engage the services of a Proofreader, to proofread and perform quality checks on all company documents, proposals and presentations/reports for specific projects.

Please note that this is a full-time position and the successful candidate will be required to work from head office.

Candidate requirements

– A Bachelor’s degree in the Arts, with majors in English, Linguistics or similar

– Skilled in written and spoken English.

– Extensive proofreading and editing knowledge.

– Good at concentrating for long periods of time.

– Must pay strong attention to detail.

– Must work efficiently and be deadline driven.

– Good understanding of business.

– Able to work over weekends to meet client deadlines (as when required).

Desired Skills:

Proofreading

Editing

Attention to detail

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

