A market research company seeks to engage the services of a Proofreader, to proofread and perform quality checks on all company documents, proposals and presentations/reports for specific projects.
Please note that this is a full-time position and the successful candidate will be required to work from head office.
Candidate requirements
– A Bachelor’s degree in the Arts, with majors in English, Linguistics or similar
– Skilled in written and spoken English.
– Extensive proofreading and editing knowledge.
– Good at concentrating for long periods of time.
– Must pay strong attention to detail.
– Must work efficiently and be deadline driven.
– Good understanding of business.
– Able to work over weekends to meet client deadlines (as when required).
Desired Skills:
- Proofreading
- Editing
- Attention to detail
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree