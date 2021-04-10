Sector Specialist – Financial Services

Minimum Requirements:
- Post Graduate Degree in Commerce, Finance or Equivalent
- At least 5 – 8 years relevant experience
- Research experience and expertise in one or more key sectors of the economy
- Experience in implementing research views in portfolios would be highly desireable
Desired Skills:
- Research
- Investment
- Financial Services
- Analysis
- Models
- Economic
- Financial Markets
- Financial Models
- Field Development
- Business informatics
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree