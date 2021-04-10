Sector Specialist – Financial Services

Apr 10, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • Post Graduate Degree in Commerce, Finance or Equivalent
  • At least 5 – 8 years relevant experience
  • Research experience and expertise in one or more key sectors of the economy
  • Experience in implementing research views in portfolios would be highly desireable

Desired Skills:

  • Research
  • Investment
  • Financial Services
  • Analysis
  • Models
  • Economic
  • Financial Markets
  • Financial Models
  • Field Development
  • Business informatics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position