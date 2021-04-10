Senior Compliance Specialist at Avbob Mutual Society

Apr 10, 2021

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

  • Drive a compliance culture that focuses on proactively establishing a compliance advisory support functionality that provides technically sound and mature compliance advice at all levels.
  • Work hand in hand with management and staff to identify and manage regulatory risk.
  • Maintain open lines of communication by, confidently and maturely, engaging with all relevant decision makers, the FAIS regulator, internal stakeholders, and keeping all parties informed of regulatory changes.
  • Review policies, provide technical support, and act as a professional sounding board, in so doing, providing comfort and assurance to Head of Compliance, Executives, Project Steering Committees, and Product Development forums.
  • Assisting the Head of Compliance in discharging their obligations in terms of regulatory requirements.
  • Be in collaboration with business, identify, coordinate and implement applicable regulatory requirements within the Society and provide assurance that the Compliance Risk Management process is implemented across the Society.
  • Guide business through regulatory change by interpreting regulatory rules, guidance, and practice notes issued by the authorities.
  • Identify the impact of change and work with the procedures and process owners to implement change in a manner that minimises the effect on “business as usual” activities.
  • Review and manage all the existing compliance controls to ensure that current controls address all current regulatory information and business requirements.
  • Develop compliance related policies, risk management plans, assessing and quantifying risks, implementing procedures and controls to mitigate risks.
  • Sign-off on the work, especially the audits, of the compliance practitioners with a particular focus on the quality of work produced by the department, this may include monitoring and reviewing the compliance output and provide training if required.
  • Draft and compile the Group compliance coverage plan in line with identified regulatory risks.
  • Assess the overall testing coverage on regulatory risk for the business and address deficiencies.
  • Evaluate risks specifically related to non-compliance with legislation and policy.
  • Appropriately and assertively adding value to the Combined Assurance Model and interact, with the other Control Function team-members (i.e. Actuarial, Internal Audit & Risk);
  • Provide regulatory awareness through a regulatory training awareness program.
  • Review the coverage plan, the scope of each review, and conclusions and final report of each review.
  • Identify, manage and monitor compliance obligations and risks, as well as reporting, interacting with regulators, industry bodies, and internal clients in relation to key legislation.
  • Evaluate findings to establish possible contraventions and report a contravention of legislation to management, Exco, and the Head of Compliance.
  • Drive the resolution and follow up on remedial actions required to mitigate and manage compliance risks identified in the course of compliance reviews and, report and escalate failures to implement.
  • Deliver effective solutions that will enable the business to achieve its growth objectives within the regulatory framework.
  • Participate in the Compliance approval of products, projects, and initiatives where required.
  • Ensure commercially sound compliance advice, guidance, and support for the implementation of relevant regulatory requirements.
  • Support stakeholders by providing well researched compliance opinions and articles.
  • Establish objectives and critical performance areas as well as management control and development of members of the department.
  • Provide mentorship and training as and when required to members of the department.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

  • Compliance Degree or similar.
  • Post Graduate Diploma in Compliance.
  • Regulatory Examination 1.

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

  • 8 Years’ experience in the financial services sector, especially in long-term insurance.
  • Approved Compliance officer in terms of section 17 of the FAIS Act and Board Notices.
  • 8 Years post qualification legal experience of which at least 4 years should be in a senior specialist role.
  • 8 Years’ experience in mitigating risk and compliance.
  • Comply with the same requirements determined by the Registrar under section 8(1)(a) of the FAIS Act.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

  • Ability to maintain effective workflow under pressure.
  • Logical, analytical & sound problem solving ability.
  • Good communication abilities and sound interpersonal skills.
  • Good negotiation skills, adaptable and accountability.
  • Business acumen and grasp of governance and related matters.
  • Ability to resolve conflicts and disagreements in a constructive manner.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Sound problem solving and analytical skills.
  • Customer orientated, sound problem solving, and analytical skills.
  • Good verbal and written communication skills.
  • Ability to interact professionally at all levels of management, employees as well as internal and external stakeholders.
  • Good understanding of actuarial modeling principles.

About The Employer:

AVBOB, Africa’s Largest Mutual Assurance Society Providing a One-Stop Funeral Insurance and Burial Solution, has a vacancy for a Senior Compliance Specialist

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Performance Bonus
  • Pension Fund

