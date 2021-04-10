Specialist Product and Proposition at Avbob Mutual Society

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:
- Product development of new products for both the individual and group scheme market.
- Product pricing of new products for both the individual and group scheme market.
-
Monitoring and management of existing products to ensure their ongoing actuarial soundness and profitability.
-
Involvement in the end-to-end roll-out of new products and product enhancements.
- Providing technical input and oversight of the product specific aspects contained in client facing documents e.g. Application forms, Circular, Contracts, Quotations, and Website.
- Maintaining the Product Manual.
- Understanding and using actuarial models both in terms of the regulatory and commercial environment.
- Provide technical assistance and assist in the implementation of business projects and business requirements.
- Providing technical expertise to business and support to the Sales and Operations
Departments.
- Delivering efficient and consistent service and support to all internal and external stakeholders, hence ensuring a quality interaction and relationship.
- Maintaining awareness of competitor products and, the current regulatory and general business.
- Operating environment to support the product development strategy of the business.
- Assisting management in the drafting of the monthly report to the Product Committee.
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:
- A tertiary qualification in Actuarial Science.
- Candidates who have ceased to write the Actuarial exams will also be considered (preferred) for the position.
EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- 5 years of relevant work experience in the financial services industry.
- Experience in a life insurance valuations, pricing, or product development environment.
- Knowledge of actuarial guidance and the life insurance regulatory environment.
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- Mathematical and problem solving
- Decision making and judgment
- Report writing
- Planning and organizing
- Actuarial techniques
- Microsoft Excel, VBA, Word
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS FOR THE POSITION:
- Prophet / DCS or similar
- R/ SQL / Microsoft Access / Qlikview
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- Good understanding of actuarial modeling principles.
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
- Checking results for reasonability.
- Attention to detail.
- Being able to communicate complex results to stakeholders and audiences.
- Self-starter with the ability to work independently.
- Outcome-orientated with an ability to perform work pro-actively and efficiently.
- Maintaining high performance standards.
- Deadline-driven and the ability to work under pressure.
- Ability to work on wider team projects as well as taking ownership of individual projects.
- Relationship management with internal and external parties.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Embrace the values of integrity, teamwork, and excellence.
