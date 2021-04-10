Specialist Product and Proposition at Avbob Mutual Society

Apr 10, 2021

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

  • Product development of new products for both the individual and group scheme market.
  • Product pricing of new products for both the individual and group scheme market.

  • Monitoring and management of existing products to ensure their ongoing actuarial soundness and profitability.

  • Involvement in the end-to-end roll-out of new products and product enhancements.

  • Providing technical input and oversight of the product specific aspects contained in client facing documents e.g. Application forms, Circular, Contracts, Quotations, and Website.
  • Maintaining the Product Manual.
  • Understanding and using actuarial models both in terms of the regulatory and commercial environment.
  • Provide technical assistance and assist in the implementation of business projects and business requirements.
  • Providing technical expertise to business and support to the Sales and Operations

Departments.

  • Delivering efficient and consistent service and support to all internal and external stakeholders, hence ensuring a quality interaction and relationship.
  • Maintaining awareness of competitor products and, the current regulatory and general business.
  • Operating environment to support the product development strategy of the business.
  • Assisting management in the drafting of the monthly report to the Product Committee.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

  • A tertiary qualification in Actuarial Science.
  • Candidates who have ceased to write the Actuarial exams will also be considered (preferred) for the position.

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

  • 5 years of relevant work experience in the financial services industry.
  • Experience in a life insurance valuations, pricing, or product development environment.
  • Knowledge of actuarial guidance and the life insurance regulatory environment.

SKILLS REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

  • Mathematical and problem solving
  • Decision making and judgment
  • Report writing
  • Planning and organizing
  • Actuarial techniques
  • Microsoft Excel, VBA, Word

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS FOR THE POSITION:

  • Prophet / DCS or similar
  • R/ SQL / Microsoft Access / Qlikview

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

  • Good understanding of actuarial modeling principles.
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
  • Checking results for reasonability.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Being able to communicate complex results to stakeholders and audiences.
  • Self-starter with the ability to work independently.
  • Outcome-orientated with an ability to perform work pro-actively and efficiently.
  • Maintaining high performance standards.
  • Deadline-driven and the ability to work under pressure.
  • Ability to work on wider team projects as well as taking ownership of individual projects.
  • Relationship management with internal and external parties.
  • Good interpersonal skills.
  • Embrace the values of integrity, teamwork, and excellence.

Desired Skills:

  • Prophet
  • DCS or similar
  • R
  • SQL
  • Microsoft Access
  • Qlikview
  • Report writing
  • Actuarial Science
  • financial services
  • VBA
  • life insurance
  • valuations
  • pricing
  • or product
  • regulatory environment
  • actuarial guidance
  • Actuarial exams

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

AVBOB, Africa’s Largest Mutual Assurance Society Providing a One-Stop Funeral Insurance and Burial Solution, has a vacancy for a Specialist Product and Proposition

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • Performance Bonus

