Specialist Product and Proposition at Avbob Mutual Society

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Product development of new products for both the individual and group scheme market.

Product pricing of new products for both the individual and group scheme market.

Monitoring and management of existing products to ensure their ongoing actuarial soundness and profitability.

Involvement in the end-to-end roll-out of new products and product enhancements.

Providing technical input and oversight of the product specific aspects contained in client facing documents e.g. Application forms, Circular, Contracts, Quotations, and Website.

Maintaining the Product Manual.

Understanding and using actuarial models both in terms of the regulatory and commercial environment.

Provide technical assistance and assist in the implementation of business projects and business requirements.

Providing technical expertise to business and support to the Sales and Operations

Departments.

Delivering efficient and consistent service and support to all internal and external stakeholders, hence ensuring a quality interaction and relationship.

Maintaining awareness of competitor products and, the current regulatory and general business.

Operating environment to support the product development strategy of the business.

Assisting management in the drafting of the monthly report to the Product Committee.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

A tertiary qualification in Actuarial Science.

Candidates who have ceased to write the Actuarial exams will also be considered (preferred) for the position.

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

5 years of relevant work experience in the financial services industry.

Experience in a life insurance valuations, pricing, or product development environment.

Knowledge of actuarial guidance and the life insurance regulatory environment.

SKILLS REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Mathematical and problem solving

Decision making and judgment

Report writing

Planning and organizing

Actuarial techniques

Microsoft Excel, VBA, Word

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS FOR THE POSITION:

Prophet / DCS or similar

R/ SQL / Microsoft Access / Qlikview

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Good understanding of actuarial modeling principles.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Checking results for reasonability.

Attention to detail.

Being able to communicate complex results to stakeholders and audiences.

Self-starter with the ability to work independently.

Outcome-orientated with an ability to perform work pro-actively and efficiently.

Maintaining high performance standards.

Deadline-driven and the ability to work under pressure.

Ability to work on wider team projects as well as taking ownership of individual projects.

Relationship management with internal and external parties.

Good interpersonal skills.

Embrace the values of integrity, teamwork, and excellence.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

AVBOB, Africa’s Largest Mutual Assurance Society Providing a One-Stop Funeral Insurance and Burial Solution, has a vacancy for a Specialist Product and Proposition

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position