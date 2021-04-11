Broker Support Consultant

Our client in the insurance industry seeks to appoint a Broker Support Consultant to rerecruit, maintain and develop brokers and achieve set targets

1.Develop and maintain sales and marketing plan

Develop and implement an integrated sales & marketing plan

Review progress and compile report on progress made

2.Recruit Brokers

Grow distribution channel by sourcing and selecting appropriate brokers

Prepare and present appropriate documentation of Brokers for the CCC

3.Provide support to brokers

Ensure brokers are equipped with sufficient documentation e.g. application forms

Handle administration queries on behalf of dedicated brokers

Check business methods of dedicated brokers and advise accordingly

Update brokers on products and services regularly

Ensure computer software of brokers are up to date in respect of products and services

Build professional business relationships with brokers

4.Offer training to brokers and their sub-agents

Facilitate product training

Facilitate any other form of training that will enhance the broker’s production

Keep record of training interventions

Forward all relevant training info to Head Office

5.Identity and develop new and current markets

Identify and develop new markets

Negotiate stop order markets

Maintain contacts with key decision makers and insurance industry resources (new and existing)

Retain and increase market share in existing markets

Manage the business retention

Conduct products presentations in the market

6.Maintain production targets and retain business

Identify and develop new markets

Ensure and monitor set production targets are achieved

Maintain business retention

Qualifications and Experience required (no exceptions will be made):

Matric & Diploma/Degree/Long Term Insurance qualification (a qualification that is recognised by the FSCA)

Regulatory Examination Level 1: Representatives

Regulatory Examination Level 1: Key Individual (Advantage)

2 years Project Management

2 years’ experience in the Long-Term Insurance industry

At least 1 years advice and intermediary experience in category A,B,C and retail benefits

1 year’s management experience in the insurance industry

Desired Skills:

long-term insurance

Project Management

advice

intermediary

sales plan

marketing plan

Training

retain

retention

