Our client in the insurance industry seeks to appoint a Broker Support Consultant to rerecruit, maintain and develop brokers and achieve set targets
1.Develop and maintain sales and marketing plan
- Develop and implement an integrated sales & marketing plan
- Review progress and compile report on progress made
2.Recruit Brokers
- Grow distribution channel by sourcing and selecting appropriate brokers
- Prepare and present appropriate documentation of Brokers for the CCC
3.Provide support to brokers
- Ensure brokers are equipped with sufficient documentation e.g. application forms
- Handle administration queries on behalf of dedicated brokers
- Check business methods of dedicated brokers and advise accordingly
- Update brokers on products and services regularly
- Ensure computer software of brokers are up to date in respect of products and services
- Build professional business relationships with brokers
4.Offer training to brokers and their sub-agents
- Facilitate product training
- Facilitate any other form of training that will enhance the broker’s production
- Keep record of training interventions
- Forward all relevant training info to Head Office
5.Identity and develop new and current markets
- Identify and develop new markets
- Negotiate stop order markets
- Maintain contacts with key decision makers and insurance industry resources (new and existing)
- Retain and increase market share in existing markets
- Manage the business retention
- Conduct products presentations in the market
6.Maintain production targets and retain business
- Ensure and monitor set production targets are achieved
- Maintain business retention
Qualifications and Experience required (no exceptions will be made):
-
Matric & Diploma/Degree/Long Term Insurance qualification (a qualification that is recognised by the FSCA)
-
Regulatory Examination Level 1: Representatives
-
Regulatory Examination Level 1: Key Individual (Advantage)
-
2 years Project Management
- 2 years’ experience in the Long-Term Insurance industry
- At least 1 years advice and intermediary experience in category A,B,C and retail benefits
- 1 year’s management experience in the insurance industry
Desired Skills:
- long-term insurance
- Project Management
- advice
- intermediary
- sales plan
- marketing plan
- Training
- retain
- retention
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma