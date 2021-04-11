Broker Support Consultant

Apr 11, 2021

Our client in the insurance industry seeks to appoint a Broker Support Consultant to rerecruit, maintain and develop brokers and achieve set targets

1.Develop and maintain sales and marketing plan

  • Develop and implement an integrated sales & marketing plan
  • Review progress and compile report on progress made

2.Recruit Brokers

  • Grow distribution channel by sourcing and selecting appropriate brokers
  • Prepare and present appropriate documentation of Brokers for the CCC

3.Provide support to brokers

  • Ensure brokers are equipped with sufficient documentation e.g. application forms
  • Handle administration queries on behalf of dedicated brokers
  • Check business methods of dedicated brokers and advise accordingly
  • Update brokers on products and services regularly
  • Ensure computer software of brokers are up to date in respect of products and services
  • Build professional business relationships with brokers

4.Offer training to brokers and their sub-agents

  • Facilitate product training
  • Facilitate any other form of training that will enhance the broker’s production
  • Keep record of training interventions
  • Forward all relevant training info to Head Office

5.Identity and develop new and current markets

  • Identify and develop new markets
  • Negotiate stop order markets
  • Maintain contacts with key decision makers and insurance industry resources (new and existing)
  • Retain and increase market share in existing markets
  • Manage the business retention
  • Conduct products presentations in the market

6.Maintain production targets and retain business

  • Identify and develop new markets
  • Ensure and monitor set production targets are achieved
  • Maintain business retention

Qualifications and Experience required (no exceptions will be made):

  • Matric & Diploma/Degree/Long Term Insurance qualification (a qualification that is recognised by the FSCA)

  • Regulatory Examination Level 1: Representatives

  • Regulatory Examination Level 1: Key Individual (Advantage)

  • 2 years Project Management

  • 2 years’ experience in the Long-Term Insurance industry
  • At least 1 years advice and intermediary experience in category A,B,C and retail benefits
  • 1 year’s management experience in the insurance industry

Desired Skills:

  • long-term insurance
  • Project Management
  • advice
  • intermediary
  • sales plan
  • marketing plan
  • Training
  • retain
  • retention

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position