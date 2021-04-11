Engineering Director (FMCG/Manufacturing) at Candidate Connect

Established FMCG /Manufacturing team with a global footprint in over 100 markets seeks a super strong Head of Engineering – smart, confident, strategic, understands the macro dynamics of a factory and really passionate about manufacturing / engineering.

This role is suited to a senior candidate already in a Head of Engineering or Engineering Director level role. This role will be responsible for managing plant maintenance, capital procurement, engineering, projects and health and safety.

This is a “hands-on” role. The Head of Engineering will spend the majority of his/her time in the factory. As such, this role suits a candidate whose career has to date been Plant based (rather than head office based).

This role works very closely with the MD and Manufacturing Director who are well aligned as to

a) the importance of this role

b) the level of seniority needed

c) the support needed to achieve the growth projects planned.

Candidate should fulfil the following requirements:

BSc Mechanical or Industrial Engineering degree from a leading university

from a leading university 10+ years technical management role in an FMCG environment

Plastic bottling and packaging experience.

Extensive knowledge of ISO standards, packaging equipment, safety and environment.

Exposure to (and successes with) large scale capex projects

This role is based on the East Rand, Gauteng.

About The Employer:

Dynamic South African company with global footprint

