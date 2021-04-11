Junior Sales

Apr 11, 2021

Junior Sales consultants required for a company based in Cape Town

Requirements:
Own Vehicle
Must have 1 – 2 years sales experience
Cold calling / New business development experience
Should be well spoken and well presented
Must be driven and self motivated
Should be driven by commission
Must have a passion for technology

Will be required to develop new business and cold call on SME’s and Corporates and sell business solutions

Cost to company R12, 000 – R15, 000 plus commission

Desired Skills:

  • Cold Calling
  • sales
  • business development

Learn more/Apply for this position