Junior Sales

Junior Sales consultants required for a company based in Cape Town

Requirements:

Own Vehicle

Must have 1 – 2 years sales experience

Cold calling / New business development experience

Should be well spoken and well presented

Must be driven and self motivated

Should be driven by commission

Must have a passion for technology

Will be required to develop new business and cold call on SME’s and Corporates and sell business solutions

Cost to company R12, 000 – R15, 000 plus commission

Desired Skills:

Cold Calling

sales

business development

