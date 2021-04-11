Sales – Automotive Spares

Purpose of the position: Primarily responsible for facilitating customer needs and requests in a way that is informative, productive and efficient. .
We require a presentable and professional automotive Parts Salesperson to join our Sales team at our branch in Old North Coast Road.
The successful candidate must have excellent knowledge of all automotive aftermarket spares and brands.
Qualification:
Matric
Computer Literacy in MS Office
Min 5 years experience within the industry
Experience in a stock control systems/software
Knowledge of motor parts and spares is essential
Code 8 driver license
Responsibilities and Roles:
- Actively driving automotive part sales.
- Excellent customer service – remain professional and friendly at all times.
- Accurate processing of orders.
- Assisting customers to identify and source parts.
- Resolving / escalate customer complaints.
- Promoting and supporting online sales.
- Remain up to date with changes in the trade by doing research.
- Fulfil any ad-hoc duties as required
Desired Skills:
- Sales Representative
- Automotive Parts and Spares
- Attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure
- Negotiation
- Planning And Organising
- Excellent communication skills
- target driven
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our Client based in Old North Coast Road, Durban, KZN
A specialist in Automotive Parts and Spares.