Sales – Automotive Spares

Purpose of the position: Primarily responsible for facilitating customer needs and requests in a way that is informative, productive and efficient. .

We require a presentable and professional automotive Parts Salesperson to join our Sales team at our branch in Old North Coast Road.

The successful candidate must have excellent knowledge of all automotive aftermarket spares and brands.

Qualification:

Matric

Computer Literacy in MS Office

Min 5 years experience within the industry

Experience in a stock control systems/software

Knowledge of motor parts and spares is essential

Code 8 driver license

Responsibilities and Roles:

Actively driving automotive part sales.

Excellent customer service – remain professional and friendly at all times.

Accurate processing of orders.

Assisting customers to identify and source parts.

Resolving / escalate customer complaints.

Promoting and supporting online sales.

Remain up to date with changes in the trade by doing research.

Fulfil any ad-hoc duties as required

Desired Skills:

Sales Representative

Automotive Parts and Spares

Attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Negotiation

Planning And Organising

Excellent communication skills

target driven

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our Client based in Old North Coast Road, Durban, KZN

A specialist in Automotive Parts and Spares.

