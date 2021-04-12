Guest House Group in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an accountant to manage their books.
Requirements:
- Vat experience a must
- Hotel or guest house experience will be to your advantage
- Patel or Evolution experience
- Accounting qualification
- 3 to 5 years experience as an accountant
- Clear credit and criminal record
- Willing to work in a team and apart
- Must be able to meet targets and adhere to company rules and regulations
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- guest house
- hotel
- VAT
- VAT tax return
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree