Accountant

Apr 12, 2021

Guest House Group in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an accountant to manage their books.

Requirements:

  • Vat experience a must
  • Hotel or guest house experience will be to your advantage
  • Patel or Evolution experience
  • Accounting qualification
  • 3 to 5 years experience as an accountant
  • Clear credit and criminal record
  • Willing to work in a team and apart
  • Must be able to meet targets and adhere to company rules and regulations

Desired Skills:

  • Accounting
  • guest house
  • hotel
  • VAT
  • VAT tax return

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

