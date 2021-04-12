Accountant

Guest House Group in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an accountant to manage their books.

Requirements:

Vat experience a must

Hotel or guest house experience will be to your advantage

Patel or Evolution experience

Accounting qualification

3 to 5 years experience as an accountant

Clear credit and criminal record

Willing to work in a team and apart

Must be able to meet targets and adhere to company rules and regulations

Desired Skills:

Accounting

guest house

hotel

VAT

VAT tax return

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

