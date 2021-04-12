Analyst Developer .NET at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the design and development of new Capitec Bank back-end applications according to specifications

Experience

5 years’ proven experience in software development

Mimimum

SQL (T_SQL, 5+ Years)

C# (5+ years)

Windows services (multi-threaded)

Web services

OD Development Methodologies

An understanding of SOA (Service Oriented architecture)

Ideal:

WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

WPF (WIndows Presentation Foundation) & XAML

MVC or MVVM Design Pattern

Powershell

UML

IIS

.Net Core

XAML

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Minimum

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Systems analysis and design

Systems architecture (technical design and implementation process)

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal Knowlege of:

UML

Banking systems enviornment

Skills

Communications Skills

Competencies

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Adapting and Responding to Change

Creating and Innovating

Following Instructions and Procedures

Learning and Researching

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

