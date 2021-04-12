Analyst Developer .NET at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
Responsible for the design and development of new Capitec Bank back-end applications according to specifications
Experience
5 years’ proven experience in software development
Mimimum
- SQL (T_SQL, 5+ Years)
- C# (5+ years)
- Windows services (multi-threaded)
- Web services
- OD Development Methodologies
- An understanding of SOA (Service Oriented architecture)
Ideal:
- WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
- WPF (WIndows Presentation Foundation) & XAML
- MVC or MVVM Design Pattern
- Powershell
- UML
- IIS
- .Net Core
- XAML
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Knowledge
Minimum
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Systems analysis and design
- Systems architecture (technical design and implementation process)
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
Ideal Knowlege of:
- UML
- Banking systems enviornment
Skills
- Communications Skills
Competencies
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Creating and Innovating
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Learning and Researching
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.