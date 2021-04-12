Argantic launches free voice calling

Argantic has launched a free fully-functional enterprise voice solution with no limit on users or usage.

The Microsoft Teams Voice Calling solution is a cloud-based phone system that enables employees to make calls via the Microsoft Teams app on their mobile device, laptop or a desk phone anywhere.

Microsoft Teams Voice is Microsoft’s cloud-based phone system add-on for Microsoft Office 365, the perfect ‘work from anywhere’ solution that offers the convenience of making and receiving landline, mobile and international calls, from any device and any location – with no need for PABXs and traditional desk phones.

Argantic director Garry Ackerman says they are helping customers modernise their businesses. “Any business with a traditional voice solution (PBX) must be looking at a modern unified communications system. This includes those who already use Teams but have a separate voice calling platform.

“Microsoft Teams Voice Calls using Direct Routing enables you to make landline, mobile or international calls from your mobile or PC from anywhere in the world with a local outgoing number. The solution offers most calling features including auto attendant, call queueing, consultative transfers, music on hold, call park and cloud voicemail,” he explains.

The offer includes initial setup of Office365 and Microsoft Teams, incoming and outgoing call flow setup, cloud voice gateway and assistance with Switch Telecom sign-ups. Customers merely need to pay for outgoing calls and a basic line rental of around R100 per month.