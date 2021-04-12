Artisan Moulder at Armscor Soc Ltd

The Armscor Dockyard, Operations Division has a vacancy for an Artisan Moulder. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To prepare, use and operate equipment to support the foundry moulding process in support of the requirements of the South African navy fleet and its various shore establishments and visiting ships.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:

? Interpret job card requirements and identify all required resources to perform a job

? Conduct risk assessments and mitigate any identified risks

? Identify procedures to be followed and collate all requirements

? To produce moulds (entire process) as per production plans, use measuring equipment, patch/close/seal moulds, apply running and feeding systems, produce cores and control core sand, paint moulds, verify sand quality, adjust sand setting times and oversee casting process.

? Execute the job adhering to all instructions, procedures, policies and regulations and stay within time and cost constraints.

? Abide by, promote and partake in all safety, health, environmental, quality and security requirements of the Dockyard

? Observe all applicable industrial relations requirements as per OHS Act as it applies to employees in the Foundry environment

? To provide an update on the status of the task at hand on a frequent basis

QUALIFICATIONS:

Trade Test Certificate as a Moulder

CLOSING DATE: 26 April 2021

Late applications will not be considered and correspondence is limited to short-listed candidates.

Short-listed candidates will be subject to psychometric assessment, reference checking, verification of personal data and security clearance as part of the selection process

Desired Skills:

Ability to interpret technical procedures and technical drawings

Ability to plan job accordingly in relation to resources required

Ability to utilize workshop hand tools and overhead cranes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Armscor is commitment to complying with the Employment Equity Act, No. 55 of 1998, preference will be given to suitable candidates from the designated groups. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

