Avaya expands OneCloud CCaaS into SA

Avaya has expanded the availability of its Avaya OneCloud CCaaS contact centre solution into forty countries1, including South Africa.

With this expanded availability, Avaya is providing local organisations with digital capabilities that better connect customers and employees across any touchpoint, modality, device, and channel.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS is a key part of the AI-powered Avaya OneCloud experience platform that includes CCaaS, UCaaS and CPaaS, and which completely redefines how organisations empower an on-demand workforce to deliver optimal experiences for today’s “everything customer”.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS gives businesses in South Africa the power to:

* Connect digital touchpoints throughout the entire customer journey — from email, messaging, chat, social, and the ability for organisations to Bring Your Own Channel (BYOC).

* Intelligently match customers with the best employees based on business rules, internal and external context and desired business outcomes.

* Personalise employee experiences with a customisable, modern workspace that easily brings customer insights from different applications and systems into a single pane of glass.

* Get ahead of every customer interaction by predicting needs and proactively engaging customers with journey intelligence.

* Quickly and easily layer-on innovative cloud technologies to deliver the exact experience that provides their customers more options, faster responses, and a more personalised approach.

“With OneCloud CCaaS, Avaya is combining expanded digital capabilities with a full-range of deployment options across public, private and hybrid cloud, to enhance the total experience for customer and employee engagement,” says Mary Wardley, vice-president: CRM applications at IDC.

“Their use of AI, orchestration, bots, the integration between voice and digital – all make for a compelling solution designed to be flexible and agile. And Avaya’s extensive ecosystem of technology partners and developers brings additional, proven capabilities that are continually integrated into the Avaya OneCloud CCaaS solution, delivering further value to customers.”

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS helps organisations make each interaction effortless, seamless, and context driven – creating memorable experiences for customers and the employees who serve them. Avaya intelligently pairs customers and employees with the right resources at the right time, and AI-powered workflows give employees context and virtual assistance to create more rewarding engagement, while management tools deliver organisational-level insights.

“We’re bringing modernised, scalable and elastic CCaaS capabilities to 40 countries as we expand the availability of Avaya OneCloud CCaaS. With this expansion, we are providing CX designers with a data-rich platform with which to compose personalised business strategies. And, uniquely in the industry, this solution helps organisations to expedite innovation by using Avaya OneCloud CPaaS to compose and effortlessly adopt new business capabilities on top of their CCaaS platform,” says Ahmed Helmy, vice-president and chief technology officer of Avaya International.