B2B Marketing Manager

Our overseas client withine Forex industry seeks a South African local who has solid CRM experience for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.

B2B senior manager level responsible for strategy, building and executing marketing plans to deliver lead generation to our B2B businesses. Fintech and technology sales/marketing experience and FCA/highly regulated industries preferred. Trading broker background is an advantage

We are looking for individuals whom are available immediately and are in the Cape area.

Desired Skills:

Marketing

Information Technology

Sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

