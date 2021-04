Blockman / Blockwoman at CPI

Must haver knowledge of de-boning and cutting of meat.

Must know different cut of meat.

Must know how to work with various types of meat.

Must be able to make Wors

Must understand health and safety procedure.

Desired Skills:

5 + years experience

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

CPI Labour Outsource

