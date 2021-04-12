Our client, a premier Independent Reinsurance Brokerage specialising in all classes of insurance, is looking to appoint an experienced Broker Consultant / Marketer in Johannesburg.
This role requires an individual with sound understanding of insurance products, as well as an entrepreneurial and marketing personality.
Experience:
- 5-10 years broker consulting / marketing experience
- Must be fully FAIS compliant. (A tertiary degree would be advantageous)
- RE qualification
- CPD points up to date
- Motivated individual with proven track record in sales / marketing
- Must have gained experience from a UMA / Insurer / reinsurer
Responsibilities:
- Role will entail an element of public relations as well as new business generation
- Look after existing client base and open new doors to generate new business
- Marketing of Short-term Insurance products (Commercial)
- Develop relationships with brokers and internal departments to increase our existing client base.
- Maintaining marketing standards and providing quality client / broker service while improving client base and income.
- Source a sustainable stream of potential business from brokers.
- Developing and maintaining broker relationships.
- Visit brokers to introduce the company and develop market presence and build relationships with a view to obtaining new business.
- Respond to queries and resolve them satisfactorily within scope of authority.
- Ability to Liaise with internal departments and building relationships with internal departments to ensure superior service is offered to clients.
- Keeping up-to-date with internal processes and procedures as well as product development.
- Feedback on market intelligence including trends in respect of cover and rates.
- Participating in proactive and vibrant sales and marketing initiatives – a GO GETTER.
Desired Skills:
- Broker consultant
- Reinsurance
- Marketing
- Sales
- Insurance
- Business Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Salary
- Incentive Bonus
- Fuel Allowance
- Phone Allowance