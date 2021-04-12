Broker Consultant / Marketer

Apr 12, 2021

Our client, a premier Independent Reinsurance Brokerage specialising in all classes of insurance, is looking to appoint an experienced Broker Consultant / Marketer in Johannesburg.

This role requires an individual with sound understanding of insurance products, as well as an entrepreneurial and marketing personality.

Experience:

  • 5-10 years broker consulting / marketing experience
  • Must be fully FAIS compliant. (A tertiary degree would be advantageous)
  • RE qualification
  • CPD points up to date
  • Motivated individual with proven track record in sales / marketing
  • Must have gained experience from a UMA / Insurer / reinsurer

Responsibilities:

  • Role will entail an element of public relations as well as new business generation
  • Look after existing client base and open new doors to generate new business
  • Marketing of Short-term Insurance products (Commercial)
  • Develop relationships with brokers and internal departments to increase our existing client base.
  • Maintaining marketing standards and providing quality client / broker service while improving client base and income.
  • Source a sustainable stream of potential business from brokers.
  • Developing and maintaining broker relationships.
  • Visit brokers to introduce the company and develop market presence and build relationships with a view to obtaining new business.
  • Respond to queries and resolve them satisfactorily within scope of authority.
  • Ability to Liaise with internal departments and building relationships with internal departments to ensure superior service is offered to clients.
  • Keeping up-to-date with internal processes and procedures as well as product development.
  • Feedback on market intelligence including trends in respect of cover and rates.
  • Participating in proactive and vibrant sales and marketing initiatives – a GO GETTER.

Desired Skills:

  • Broker consultant
  • Reinsurance
  • Marketing
  • Sales
  • Insurance
  • Business Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Salary
  • Incentive Bonus
  • Fuel Allowance
  • Phone Allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position