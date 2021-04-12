Broker Consultant / Marketer

Our client, a premier Independent Reinsurance Brokerage specialising in all classes of insurance, is looking to appoint an experienced Broker Consultant / Marketer in Johannesburg.

This role requires an individual with sound understanding of insurance products, as well as an entrepreneurial and marketing personality.

Experience:

5-10 years broker consulting / marketing experience

Must be fully FAIS compliant. (A tertiary degree would be advantageous)

RE qualification

CPD points up to date

Motivated individual with proven track record in sales / marketing

Must have gained experience from a UMA / Insurer / reinsurer

Responsibilities:

Role will entail an element of public relations as well as new business generation

Look after existing client base and open new doors to generate new business

Marketing of Short-term Insurance products (Commercial)

Develop relationships with brokers and internal departments to increase our existing client base.

Maintaining marketing standards and providing quality client / broker service while improving client base and income.

Source a sustainable stream of potential business from brokers.

Developing and maintaining broker relationships.

Visit brokers to introduce the company and develop market presence and build relationships with a view to obtaining new business.

Respond to queries and resolve them satisfactorily within scope of authority.

Ability to Liaise with internal departments and building relationships with internal departments to ensure superior service is offered to clients.

Keeping up-to-date with internal processes and procedures as well as product development.

Feedback on market intelligence including trends in respect of cover and rates.

Participating in proactive and vibrant sales and marketing initiatives – a GO GETTER.

Desired Skills:

Broker consultant

Reinsurance

Marketing

Sales

Insurance

Business Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Salary

Incentive Bonus

Fuel Allowance

Phone Allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position