Business Analyst

Experienced Business Analyst required to start as soon as possible.

2 month Fixed Term Contract.

Working from home. Reporting to the Projects Manager.

Requirements:

Digital Project experience

Visio and MS Office

Background in Banking, Insurance or Dealerships

Own laptop and internet access

Role entails Protection of Personal Information Project

Desired Skills:

Process Mapping

Business analysis

Business Process Analysis

POPI

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Well known company in the Mining sector

