Business Analyst

Apr 12, 2021

Experienced Business Analyst required to start as soon as possible.
2 month Fixed Term Contract.

Working from home. Reporting to the Projects Manager.

Requirements:

  • Digital Project experience
  • Visio and MS Office
  • Background in Banking, Insurance or Dealerships
  • Own laptop and internet access

Role entails Protection of Personal Information Project

Desired Skills:

  • Process Mapping
  • Business analysis
  • Business Process Analysis
  • POPI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Well known company in the Mining sector

