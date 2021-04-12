Experienced Business Analyst required to start as soon as possible.
2 month Fixed Term Contract.
Working from home. Reporting to the Projects Manager.
Requirements:
- Digital Project experience
- Visio and MS Office
- Background in Banking, Insurance or Dealerships
- Own laptop and internet access
Role entails Protection of Personal Information Project
Desired Skills:
- Process Mapping
- Business analysis
- Business Process Analysis
- POPI
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Well known company in the Mining sector