Job Title: Business Intelligence Manager
Reporting to: Head of Finance
Main Purpose:Is to identify and translate market opportunities into actionable recommendations to achieve individual, team and company revenue profit target. To figure out market and business and business trends for the Company to increase efficiency and to empower system’s users. To support the Sales and Marketing departments in finding new ways to attract new customers, maximize value of existing customers and retain the most profitable ones. Measuring the impact of campaigns and reporting to senior management. To drive the Company automation and analytics programmes.
Key Results Area:
- Data Collection, Reporting & Sales Statistics
- To mine data thorough Microsoft query and look for trends
- Sell In and Sell Out budgets preparations
- Value Market share, store visit reports and required operational & strategic information
- Systems: Streamline, Power BI, Syspro Analytics and Honeybee
- Financial reports and dashboards
- Improve efficiency and Human Development
Job Specific Requirements
- Collate, analyze and summarize the data is crucial.
- Involved in budgets
- Reporting internally and externally Sell in & Sell out, month to date & Calendar and Fiscal YTD
- Meeting deadlines across all the various suppliers is key.
- Sell Out reports for Area Managers across all divisions
- Once the data is analyzed, Business Intelligence Manager must communicate their findings to the company or their managers.
- Commission accruals for Retail Partners.
- Salaries claim for all counter doors.
- Providing Payroll with all BC expenses split to be allocated in the general ledger
- Link reporting to OGSM format and where available to Joint Business Plans
- Working with Brand Managers and Division General Managers to finalize fiscal and Calendar Sell-In budget by month.
- Adjust monthly based on over or under delivery from the previous month & consider changes in launches.
- Sell Out budget with the Sales Managers. Prepare the templates & update % growth per retailer and by brand.
- Updating new malls & doors including budgets during the year. Amend templates accordingly
- Market share update on all suppliers and to be monitored in four areas. Prestige, Masstige, Mass and Online.
- Monthly reporting on retailer’s growth.
- Internally market share based on Edgars and Edgars Beauty
- Generate information for all supplier’s international visits.
- Working with all Brand Manager’s and Division General Manager’s on information required from the BI Dept.
- Collaboration between IT Dept and BI Dept is key.
- Ensure Streamline and Syspro Analytics software are updated with the relevant fields (ABC classification, phased out & discontinued)
- Syspro Analytics – detailed reports e.g., by door & by sku’s for suppliers that require database information.
- Ensure all GLs are mapped in Syspro Analytics.
- Develop and maintain sales and financial PBI dashboards.
- Maintain the Syspro Analytics data dictionary.
- Evaluating and executing business intelligence software
- Mentoring, Training and Development program for staff
Requirements:
- At least a bachelor’s degree in business or related Diploma or Degree
- At least 5 years’ experience at a management level
- Excellent PC Literacy (Microsoft PowerPoint, Word and Excel at an Advanced Level)
- Attention to Detail
- Report Writing & mining data through Microsoft query
- Deadline driven
- Ability to train others
- Syspro, SQL, Syspro Analytics and Power BI added advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Management
- Good communicator
- Data analysis
- Business Analytics
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid