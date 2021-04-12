Case Management Officer at Private

Duties & Responsibilities
- Advise on shortage of stationery and related amenities
- Attend to own professional correspondence and posting, serving and courier documents
- Generate and remit Reports on time
- Assist at reception(front office) or assist other CMO when need arises
- Allocate all interlocutory applications and review point in limine applications
- Allocate files on CMS and manage case file actions from start to end of process including review applications where necessary
- Book venues, Interpreters and Panelist for cases with proper notice in terms of DRC rules
- Capture and schedule cases and notify parties of the set down date and file proof of service
- Manage all DRC files in good professional order ensuring proper archiving and/or filing
- Maintain and update KZN diary in good order
- Ensure nonjurisdiction matters are transferred to the correct dispute resolution forum and notify the parties involved
- Interpret at hearings when necessary
- Liaise with the CCMA and Labour Court/DOL where necessary
- Manage referrals from the referred stage to the closed status on CMS and run reports
- Oversee and complete SECT 143(3) Applications and maintain register
- Process applications for postponement in own matters
- Process condonations and rescission applications
- Screen referral documents and notify party if the referral is defective timeously
- Maintain and attend to the DRC Inbox
- Allocate cases to Panelists
- Prepare and compile accounts for payment
- Handle complaints and queries
- Switchboard operatorQualifications
- An appropriate grade 12 certificate and/ or equivalent academic qualification
- Professional orientated behavior essential (walk-inns, employees and employers, trade union officials and employers’ organizations as well as attorneys).
- Switchboard operation knowledge and experience required
- Presentable and professional attitude
- Computer Literacy
- Proficient in Official languages, including English and Afrikaans
- Prior experience in interpreting in Statutory Labour Dispute Resolution processes an added advantage
Knowledge/Experience/Skills/Requirements
- Above average verbal communication and listening skills
- Ability to withstand pressure and provide above average services
- Must at all times be diplomatic, professional and assertive
- Ability to work independently and use initiative along with problem solving abilities
- Ability to build strong professional relationships with all stakeholders, i.e. Parties of the Council, Clients and management team
- Adopt appropriate interpersonal style in achieving task accomplishment, modifying behavior according to tasks and individuals involved
- Must be a good team player and achieve all objectives as set out by the Managing Commissioner
- Must be meticulous in carrying out tasks/instructions etc
- Must be patient with all DRC users
- Knowledge of the Dispute Resolution Centre processes would be an advantage
- Knowledge of Case Management System
Desired Skills:
- Verbal Communication
- Dispute Resolution Centre experience
- Case Management System
- Computer Literacy
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension
- 13th Cheque