Case Management Officer at Private

Apr 12, 2021

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Advise on shortage of stationery and related amenities
  • Attend to own professional correspondence and posting, serving and courier documents
  • Generate and remit Reports on time
  • Assist at reception(front office) or assist other CMO when need arises
  • Allocate all interlocutory applications and review point in limine applications
  • Allocate files on CMS and manage case file actions from start to end of process including review applications where necessary
  • Book venues, Interpreters and Panelist for cases with proper notice in terms of DRC rules
  • Capture and schedule cases and notify parties of the set down date and file proof of service
  • Manage all DRC files in good professional order ensuring proper archiving and/or filing
  • Maintain and update KZN diary in good order
  • Ensure nonjurisdiction matters are transferred to the correct dispute resolution forum and notify the parties involved
  • Interpret at hearings when necessary
  • Liaise with the CCMA and Labour Court/DOL where necessary
  • Manage referrals from the referred stage to the closed status on CMS and run reports
  • Oversee and complete SECT 143(3) Applications and maintain register
  • Process applications for postponement in own matters
  • Process condonations and rescission applications
  • Screen referral documents and notify party if the referral is defective timeously
  • Maintain and attend to the DRC Inbox
  • Allocate cases to Panelists
  • Prepare and compile accounts for payment
  • Handle complaints and queries
  • Switchboard operatorQualifications
  • An appropriate grade 12 certificate and/ or equivalent academic qualification
  • Professional orientated behavior essential (walk-inns, employees and employers, trade union officials and employers’ organizations as well as attorneys).
  • Switchboard operation knowledge and experience required
  • Presentable and professional attitude
  • Computer Literacy
  • Proficient in Official languages, including English and Afrikaans
  • Prior experience in interpreting in Statutory Labour Dispute Resolution processes an added advantage

Knowledge/Experience/Skills/Requirements

  • Above average verbal communication and listening skills
  • Ability to withstand pressure and provide above average services
  • Must at all times be diplomatic, professional and assertive
  • Ability to work independently and use initiative along with problem solving abilities
  • Ability to build strong professional relationships with all stakeholders, i.e. Parties of the Council, Clients and management team
  • Adopt appropriate interpersonal style in achieving task accomplishment, modifying behavior according to tasks and individuals involved
  • Must be a good team player and achieve all objectives as set out by the Managing Commissioner
  • Must be meticulous in carrying out tasks/instructions etc
  • Must be patient with all DRC users
  • Knowledge of the Dispute Resolution Centre processes would be an advantage
  • Knowledge of Case Management System

Desired Skills:

  • Verbal Communication
  • Dispute Resolution Centre experience
  • Case Management System
  • Computer Literacy

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension
  • 13th Cheque

