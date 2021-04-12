Case Management Officer at Private

Duties & Responsibilities

Advise on shortage of stationery and related amenities

Attend to own professional correspondence and posting, serving and courier documents

Generate and remit Reports on time

Assist at reception(front office) or assist other CMO when need arises

Allocate all interlocutory applications and review point in limine applications

Allocate files on CMS and manage case file actions from start to end of process including review applications where necessary

Book venues, Interpreters and Panelist for cases with proper notice in terms of DRC rules

Capture and schedule cases and notify parties of the set down date and file proof of service

Manage all DRC files in good professional order ensuring proper archiving and/or filing

Maintain and update KZN diary in good order

Ensure nonjurisdiction matters are transferred to the correct dispute resolution forum and notify the parties involved

Interpret at hearings when necessary

Liaise with the CCMA and Labour Court/DOL where necessary

Manage referrals from the referred stage to the closed status on CMS and run reports

Oversee and complete SECT 143(3) Applications and maintain register

Process applications for postponement in own matters

Process condonations and rescission applications

Screen referral documents and notify party if the referral is defective timeously

Maintain and attend to the DRC Inbox

Allocate cases to Panelists

Prepare and compile accounts for payment

Handle complaints and queries

Switchboard operatorQualifications

An appropriate grade 12 certificate and/ or equivalent academic qualification

Professional orientated behavior essential (walk-inns, employees and employers, trade union officials and employers’ organizations as well as attorneys).

Switchboard operation knowledge and experience required

Presentable and professional attitude

Computer Literacy

Proficient in Official languages, including English and Afrikaans

Prior experience in interpreting in Statutory Labour Dispute Resolution processes an added advantage

Knowledge/Experience/Skills/Requirements

Above average verbal communication and listening skills

Ability to withstand pressure and provide above average services

Must at all times be diplomatic, professional and assertive

Ability to work independently and use initiative along with problem solving abilities

Ability to build strong professional relationships with all stakeholders, i.e. Parties of the Council, Clients and management team

Adopt appropriate interpersonal style in achieving task accomplishment, modifying behavior according to tasks and individuals involved

Must be a good team player and achieve all objectives as set out by the Managing Commissioner

Must be meticulous in carrying out tasks/instructions etc

Must be patient with all DRC users

Knowledge of the Dispute Resolution Centre processes would be an advantage

Knowledge of Case Management System

Desired Skills:

Verbal Communication

Dispute Resolution Centre experience

Case Management System

Computer Literacy

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension

13th Cheque

