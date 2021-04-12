Case Management Officer

Our client within the Motor Industry has an EE opportunity for a Case Management Officer. This position will be based in Pinetown.

Requirements:

  • An appropriate grade 12 certificate and/ or equivalent academic qualification
  • Computer Literacy
  • Proficient in Official languages, including English and Afrikaans
  • Knowledge of the Dispute Resolution Centre processes would be an added advantage
  • Knowledge of the Case Management System would be an advantage
  • Knowledge of Labour Relations Act would be an advantage

KPAs:

  • Generate case management Reports when requested
  • Allocate all applications and maintain proper records, diaries and file notes
  • Attend to professional drafted correspondence, posting, serving and courier documents
  • Capture and schedule cases and notify parties, manage effective correspondence with parties
  • Liaise with the CCMA and Labour Court/DOL professionally when required

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

