Case Management Officer

Our client within the Motor Industry has an EE opportunity for a Case Management Officer. This position will be based in Pinetown.

Requirements:

An appropriate grade 12 certificate and/ or equivalent academic qualification

Computer Literacy

Proficient in Official languages, including English and Afrikaans

Knowledge of the Dispute Resolution Centre processes would be an added advantage

Knowledge of the Case Management System would be an advantage

Knowledge of Labour Relations Act would be an advantage

KPAs:

Generate case management Reports when requested

Allocate all applications and maintain proper records, diaries and file notes

Attend to professional drafted correspondence, posting, serving and courier documents

Capture and schedule cases and notify parties, manage effective correspondence with parties

Liaise with the CCMA and Labour Court/DOL professionally when required

