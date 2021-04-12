Our client within the Motor Industry has an EE opportunity for a Case Management Officer. This position will be based in Pinetown.
Requirements:
- An appropriate grade 12 certificate and/ or equivalent academic qualification
- Computer Literacy
- Proficient in Official languages, including English and Afrikaans
- Knowledge of the Dispute Resolution Centre processes would be an added advantage
- Knowledge of the Case Management System would be an advantage
- Knowledge of Labour Relations Act would be an advantage
KPAs:
- Generate case management Reports when requested
- Allocate all applications and maintain proper records, diaries and file notes
- Attend to professional drafted correspondence, posting, serving and courier documents
- Capture and schedule cases and notify parties, manage effective correspondence with parties
- Liaise with the CCMA and Labour Court/DOL professionally when required
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.