Change Consultant

To design, develop and implement strategic change initiatives to enable people practices to successfully deliver on the organizational business strategies.

A change Management consultant is responsible for implementing new concepts within a company and helping transform the ways in which the organization operates. The main duty of a change management consultant is acknowledging the areas where there is a need for change and assessing how this will affect the organization.

Qualifications :

Post-graduate degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology or related ( Bcom /BA Psychology)

Change Management Certification (Prosci/HCMBok/Lean Change Management)

Type of Exposure

Managing potential conflict situations

Previous experience in release and /or Project Management experience ( solid understanding of Project Management)

Supporting the execution of Organisational change

Influencing, coordinating, and securing buy-in from internal stakeholders

Developing strategies for overcoming barriers to change

Working in a team environment and independently

Excellent verbal and written communication

Developing ways to manage risks

Influenced stakeholder relations

Analysing / Impact

Experience

3-5 years experience in a Change Management role

Technical / Professional Knowledge

Communication Strategies

Change Management

Business Acumen

Research Methodology

Stakeholder Management

Data Analysis

Business writing skills

Project Management principles and,methodologies

