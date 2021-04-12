Change Consultant

To design, develop and implement strategic change initiatives to enable people practices to successfully deliver on the organizational business strategies.
A change Management consultant is responsible for implementing new concepts within a company and helping transform the ways in which the organization operates. The main duty of a change management consultant is acknowledging the areas where there is a need for change and assessing how this will affect the organization.
About The Employer:
- Qualifications :
- Post-graduate degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology or related ( Bcom /BA Psychology)
- Change Management Certification (Prosci/HCMBok/Lean Change Management)
- Type of Exposure
- Managing potential conflict situations
- Previous experience in release and /or Project Management experience ( solid understanding of Project Management)
- Supporting the execution of Organisational change
- Influencing, coordinating, and securing buy-in from internal stakeholders
- Developing strategies for overcoming barriers to change
- Working in a team environment and independently
- Excellent verbal and written communication
- Developing ways to manage risks
- Influenced stakeholder relations
- Analysing / Impact
- Experience
- 3-5 years experience in a Change Management role
- Technical / Professional Knowledge
- Communication Strategies
- Change Management
- Business Acumen
- Research Methodology
- Stakeholder Management
- Data Analysis
- Business writing skills
- Project Management principles and,methodologies