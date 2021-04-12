Change Consultant

Apr 12, 2021

To design, develop and implement strategic change initiatives to enable people practices to successfully deliver on the organizational business strategies.

A change Management consultant is responsible for implementing new concepts within a company and helping transform the ways in which the organization operates. The main duty of a change management consultant is acknowledging the areas where there is a need for change and assessing how this will affect the organization.

About The Employer:

  • Qualifications :
  • Post-graduate degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology or related ( Bcom /BA Psychology)
  • Change Management Certification (Prosci/HCMBok/Lean Change Management)
  • Type of Exposure
  • Managing potential conflict situations
  • Previous experience in release and /or Project Management experience ( solid understanding of Project Management)
  • Supporting the execution of Organisational change
  • Influencing, coordinating, and securing buy-in from internal stakeholders
  • Developing strategies for overcoming barriers to change
  • Working in a team environment and independently
  • Excellent verbal and written communication
  • Developing ways to manage risks
  • Influenced stakeholder relations
  • Analysing / Impact
  • Experience
  • 3-5 years experience in a Change Management role
  • Technical / Professional Knowledge
  • Communication Strategies
  • Change Management
  • Business Acumen
  • Research Methodology
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Data Analysis
  • Business writing skills
  • Project Management principles and,methodologies

