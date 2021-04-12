Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Chief Procurement Officer. This position will be based in Pretoria.
Requirements:
- An NQF level 8 (Honours) in Accounting / Management / Supply Chain Management / Finance
- A Masters (NQF level 9) in Supply Chain Management qualification will be an added advantage
- 8 – 10 years’ experience at a senior managerial level obtained in a large-scale public and private sector procurement institution
- Knowledge and experience in strategic sourcing, contract administration, and business transformation acumen
- Proven experience in successfully transforming and modernising procurement within a large public entity, multi-national corporation and/or government department
- Experience with Oracle, SAP and/or other equivalent procurement systems
- Proven experience in managing a broad variety of spend categories and an achievement in cost reduction strategies
KPAs:
- Promote, monitor, assess and enforce compliance with established procurement measures, including procurement policies, regulations, norms and standards
- Monitor the performance of state procurement in respect of achieving ‘value for money’ and service delivery
- Monitor supplier performance
- Improve the performance and efficacy of the state procurement system as it pertains to strategic procurement, including capital projects, infrastructure and resources
- Develop and implement a national procurement strategy and/or a framework for critical and high value procurement projects to drive efficiencies and continuous improvement across government
- Contract management
- Provide support to all stakeholders on procurement matters through advice, guidance and technical assistance
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.