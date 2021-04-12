Chief Procurement Officer

Apr 12, 2021

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Chief Procurement Officer. This position will be based in Pretoria.

Requirements:

  • An NQF level 8 (Honours) in Accounting / Management / Supply Chain Management / Finance
  • A Masters (NQF level 9) in Supply Chain Management qualification will be an added advantage
  • 8 – 10 years’ experience at a senior managerial level obtained in a large-scale public and private sector procurement institution
  • Knowledge and experience in strategic sourcing, contract administration, and business transformation acumen
  • Proven experience in successfully transforming and modernising procurement within a large public entity, multi-national corporation and/or government department
  • Experience with Oracle, SAP and/or other equivalent procurement systems
  • Proven experience in managing a broad variety of spend categories and an achievement in cost reduction strategies

KPAs:

  • Promote, monitor, assess and enforce compliance with established procurement measures, including procurement policies, regulations, norms and standards
  • Monitor the performance of state procurement in respect of achieving ‘value for money’ and service delivery
  • Monitor supplier performance
  • Improve the performance and efficacy of the state procurement system as it pertains to strategic procurement, including capital projects, infrastructure and resources
  • Develop and implement a national procurement strategy and/or a framework for critical and high value procurement projects to drive efficiencies and continuous improvement across government
  • Contract management
  • Provide support to all stakeholders on procurement matters through advice, guidance and technical assistance

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position