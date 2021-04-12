Chief Procurement Officer

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Chief Procurement Officer. This position will be based in Pretoria.

Requirements:

An NQF level 8 (Honours) in Accounting / Management / Supply Chain Management / Finance

A Masters (NQF level 9) in Supply Chain Management qualification will be an added advantage

8 – 10 years’ experience at a senior managerial level obtained in a large-scale public and private sector procurement institution

Knowledge and experience in strategic sourcing, contract administration, and business transformation acumen

Proven experience in successfully transforming and modernising procurement within a large public entity, multi-national corporation and/or government department

Experience with Oracle, SAP and/or other equivalent procurement systems

Proven experience in managing a broad variety of spend categories and an achievement in cost reduction strategies

KPAs:

Promote, monitor, assess and enforce compliance with established procurement measures, including procurement policies, regulations, norms and standards

Monitor the performance of state procurement in respect of achieving ‘value for money’ and service delivery

Monitor supplier performance

Improve the performance and efficacy of the state procurement system as it pertains to strategic procurement, including capital projects, infrastructure and resources

Develop and implement a national procurement strategy and/or a framework for critical and high value procurement projects to drive efficiencies and continuous improvement across government

Contract management

Provide support to all stakeholders on procurement matters through advice, guidance and technical assistance

