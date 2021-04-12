Our Client on the east rand is urgently looking for a Commercial Buyer (Heavy vehicles/Forklifts etc.) with 2-3 years of buying, procurement, supply chain experience in combination with the full administration process. Experience, within the commercial fleet management industry essential.
Minimum requirements:
- Standard 10 (Matric), Relevant qualification
- 2 – 3 years Commercial Buying experience within the fleet management industry
- 2-3 years administration related experience
- Fleet Management (Commercial Vehicles)
- 1year finance-related experience an advantage
- Computer literate – Advanced
- Analytical minded
Skills/Competencies Required:
- Excellent verbal and written skills
- Pedantic about procedure
- Computer literate
- Excellent people/communication skills
- Good analytical skills
- Knowledge of Excel/Windows
- Admin Orientated
- Deadline driven.
- Works well under pressure
- Numeracy skills
- Multi-tasking skills
Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:
- Communicating to suppliers and ordering of fleet.
- The full procurement process to get the vehicles on the client’s site.
- Checking of orders against check sheets/quotes and capturing requisitions on the operating system.
- Pre-Delivery Tracking and Inspections.
- Verify all documentation against the operating system and the datasheet/quote.
- Create and activate provisional unit numbers/reporting on same.
- Supplier and general Administration.