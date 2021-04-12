Commercial Buyer

Our Client on the east rand is urgently looking for a Commercial Buyer (Heavy vehicles/Forklifts etc.) with 2-3 years of buying, procurement, supply chain experience in combination with the full administration process. Experience, within the commercial fleet management industry essential.

Minimum requirements:

Standard 10 (Matric), Relevant qualification

2 – 3 years Commercial Buying experience within the fleet management industry

2-3 years administration related experience

Fleet Management (Commercial Vehicles)

1year finance-related experience an advantage

Computer literate – Advanced

Analytical minded

Skills/Competencies Required:

Excellent verbal and written skills

Pedantic about procedure

Computer literate

Excellent people/communication skills

Good analytical skills

Knowledge of Excel/Windows

Admin Orientated

Deadline driven.

Works well under pressure

Numeracy skills

Multi-tasking skills

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

Communicating to suppliers and ordering of fleet.

The full procurement process to get the vehicles on the client’s site.

Checking of orders against check sheets/quotes and capturing requisitions on the operating system.

Pre-Delivery Tracking and Inspections.

Verify all documentation against the operating system and the datasheet/quote.

Create and activate provisional unit numbers/reporting on same.

Supplier and general Administration.

