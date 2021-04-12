Commercial Buyer

Apr 12, 2021

Our Client on the east rand is urgently looking for a Commercial Buyer (Heavy vehicles/Forklifts etc.) with 2-3 years of buying, procurement, supply chain experience in combination with the full administration process. Experience, within the commercial fleet management industry essential.

Minimum requirements:

  • Standard 10 (Matric), Relevant qualification
  • 2 – 3 years Commercial Buying experience within the fleet management industry
  • 2-3 years administration related experience
  • Fleet Management (Commercial Vehicles)
  • 1year finance-related experience an advantage
  • Computer literate – Advanced
  • Analytical minded

Skills/Competencies Required:

  • Excellent verbal and written skills
  • Pedantic about procedure
  • Computer literate
  • Excellent people/communication skills
  • Good analytical skills
  • Knowledge of Excel/Windows
  • Admin Orientated
  • Deadline driven.
  • Works well under pressure
  • Numeracy skills
  • Multi-tasking skills

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

  • Communicating to suppliers and ordering of fleet.
  • The full procurement process to get the vehicles on the client’s site.
  • Checking of orders against check sheets/quotes and capturing requisitions on the operating system.
  • Pre-Delivery Tracking and Inspections.
  • Verify all documentation against the operating system and the datasheet/quote.
  • Create and activate provisional unit numbers/reporting on same.
  • Supplier and general Administration.

Learn more/Apply for this position