Compliance Specialist

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant education includes any of the following: LLB, BCom BSC Information Technology, BCom Information Technology, Honours, Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), CRISC, CGEIT, CDPSE, CIPP, CIA, CA (SA), CPRAC, CPRO, CISA1 (Minimum requirement)

Post-graduate qualification in Compliance Management (advantageous)

At least five to eight years’ experience within a compliance environment with working knowledge of laws, regulations and codes impacting a group of companies operating in several jurisdictions

Responsibilities:

Detailed knowledge of local (South African) legislation and impacting international regulations relating to IT and able to interpret and apply legislation, including, but not limited to the following: Protection of Personal Information Act, Electronic Communications and Transactions Act, King IV Code on Corporate Governance, Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provisions of Communications-related Information Act, Prudential Authority Standards relevant to Information Technology, Promotion of Access to Information Act, Financial Intelligence Centre Act, Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act, Prevention of Organised Crime Act, Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, Consumer Protection Act, Cybercrimes and Cybersecurity Bill, Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill, GDPR and Computer Misuse Act.

Detailed knowledge of it Frameworks e.g. COBIT, King IV, ISO31000, ISO27001/2, NIST CSF, DMBOK and ITIL

Sound understanding of Compliance methodology, working knowledge of all elements comprising.

Writes in a well-structured and logical way – must have ability to write and review compliance policies and draft compliance guidance notes and reports with detail required to inform the business of regulatory requirements and potential impacts

Strong listening, organisational and communication skills and able to think in an analytical and conceptual manner.

Efficient time management skills, including quick turnaround time on quality work

Able to work well under pressure

