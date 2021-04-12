Costing Estimator

Minimum Requirements:
Matric
Knowledge of quoting both Imports and Exports – Sea, Air, Road
Knowledge of Inco Terms
Minimum 2- 3 years experience.
Desired Skills:
- Quotations and costing’s for both Imports and Exports
About The Employer:
A reputable company within the freight forwarding industry requires a Cost Estimator who will be based in Durban.
If you do not receive feedback withiin two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
