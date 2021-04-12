Costing Estimator

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

Knowledge of quoting both Imports and Exports – Sea, Air, Road

Knowledge of Inco Terms

Minimum 2- 3 years experience.

Desired Skills:

Quotations and costing’s for both Imports and Exports

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the freight forwarding industry requires a Cost Estimator who will be based in Durban.

If you do not receive feedback withiin two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

