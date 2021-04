Creditors Clerk

All rounder required to join small export company. At least 5 years accounts experience is essential Preferably someone with customs experience – immediate start for the right candidate. Long term employment candidates only for this position. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for this position.

Desired Skills:

Creditors

Creditors Clerk

Accounts

Admin

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position