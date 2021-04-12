CRM Lead

Our overseas client withine Forex industry seeks a South African local who has solid CRM experience for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.

We are looking for a Senior manager level for CRM and contact strategy and planning with gambling, ecommerce or fintech global experience. Client segmentation and communication strategy, technical and analytical expertise. Hubspot CRM tool experience preferred. Management of 2 resources

We are looking for individuals whom are available immediately and are in the Cape area.

Desired Skills:

CRM

contact stretegy

Ecommerce

Fintech

hubspot

Lifecycle management

lead

Business impact

Forex

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

