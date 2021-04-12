Customer Liaison at Fourier Recruitment

My client is looking for a young, vibrant and outgoing person to assist their customers at the front desk of our service department. You will be the first contact that customers will have with our service department and they must leave satisfied and happy with the experience you provided. Core Focus:

Communicating with customer face-to-face and telephonically in relation to their product or service they require, this will require a good listener and making accurate notes of the customer’s requests

Providing a warm and welcoming environment to our customers

Key Responsibilities:

Booking in all equipment brought for repairs

Booking in all equipment for sensor cleaning

Handling all card payments from walk in customers

Handling all queries – walk in, calls and emails

Provide customer with feedback/update on their queries

Generating quotes and send to the customers

Making sure the front desk is clean and clear of clutter

Minimum Requirements

Senior Certificate – Grade 12

Customer Care Certificate / Diploma will be advantageous

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite e.g. Word, Excel

Dynamics 365 knowledge will be advantageous

Retail and photographic experience would be an added advantage

Customer care experience

Excellent communication skills

Ability to resolve disputes and ensure customer satisfaction

Excellent interpersonal skills – ability to interact with people at all levels

Ability to work independently and take ownership

Excellent Administrative skills

Attention to details

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

death and critical Illness Benefit (Implemented after 3 months)

Learn more/Apply for this position