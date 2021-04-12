Customer Liaison at Fourier Recruitment

My client is looking for a young, vibrant and outgoing person to assist their customers at the front desk of our service department. You will be the first contact that customers will have with our service department and they must leave satisfied and happy with the experience you provided. Core Focus:
- Communicating with customer face-to-face and telephonically in relation to their product or service they require, this will require a good listener and making accurate notes of the customer’s requests
- Providing a warm and welcoming environment to our customers
Key Responsibilities:
- Booking in all equipment brought for repairs
- Booking in all equipment for sensor cleaning
- Handling all card payments from walk in customers
- Handling all queries – walk in, calls and emails
- Provide customer with feedback/update on their queries
- Generating quotes and send to the customers
- Making sure the front desk is clean and clear of clutter
Minimum Requirements
- Senior Certificate – Grade 12
- Customer Care Certificate / Diploma will be advantageous
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite e.g. Word, Excel
- Dynamics 365 knowledge will be advantageous
- Retail and photographic experience would be an added advantage
- Customer care experience
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to resolve disputes and ensure customer satisfaction
- Excellent interpersonal skills – ability to interact with people at all levels
- Ability to work independently and take ownership
- Excellent Administrative skills
- Attention to details
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- death and critical Illness Benefit (Implemented after 3 months)