Data Architect

DATA ARCHITECT – SANDTON / REMOTE – R75K to R85K PM CTC (NEG)

Business Intelligence / Data Architect required for renowned financial services institution.

Working for an employer of choice in the SA market, you’ll be a key member of a dynamic team, responsible for the design, implementation and support of BI / Data Solutions.

Ideal candidates will have expert knowledge of Kimball methodologies, logical and physical data modelling, have a solid background in delivering business intelligence solutions within enterprise level organisations and possess key technical skills in technologies across the Microsoft / SQL Server stack.

Requirements:

Relevant Degree or Diploma (i.e., BSc Computer Science OR National Diploma in IT)

10+ years’ experience in Business Intelligence Development

5+ years’ Data Architecture experience

Expert level skills and knowledge in:

Ralph Kimball methodologies

Logical & physical data modelling

Data analysis and profiling

SQL Server; T-SQL; SSIS; SSRS; SSAS; Power BI (Azure considered highly advantageous)

Data warehousing

Reference Number for this position is CN52397 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton / Remote offering a cost to company salary of R75k – R85k per month negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Craig Nel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

T-SQL

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

Power BI

Azure

