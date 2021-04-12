Data Engineer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Snr AWS Developer Associate: Data Engineer (Project Ingest) with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home office rotation

Years of experience: 8+ years

Level of Experience: Expert/Chief Expert

Min qualification required:

Work experience/diploma/degree

Tasks and responsibilities:

We are looking for a Senior AWS Developer

Associate to join our “client” Data Ingest team of cloud developers.

Development and Operations of applications and features, in collaboration with partners in Munich.

Working in the AGILE framework

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Travel to Munich

Propose and review system design and evaluate Alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Technical/Functional Skills:

AWS Solid understanding of Components – VPC | IAM.

Above average experience/understanding of AWS Components:

Lambda

DynamoDB

Param Store

Secrets Manager

Athena

Glue

CloudWatch

Step Function

SNS

Code Build/Pipeline

CloudFormation

S3

Strong experience/understanding of:

Python 3x

SQL

Py Spark

Boto3

Terraform

ETL

Docker

Linux / Unix

Big Data

Oracle/PostgreSQL

Powershell / Bash

Experience working in Agile SDLC methodology. Working experience building data/ETL pipeline and data warehouse.

Demonstrate expertise in data modelling SQL and NoSQL databases.

Exceptional analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets.

Perform thorough testing and data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations.

Strong written and verbal communication skills, with precise documentation.

Self-driven team player with ability to work independently and multi-task.

Must be an analytical and creative thinker, and an innovative problem solver.

Experience building data pipeline using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.

Familiar with data store such as AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.

Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns.

Experience preparing specifications from which programs will be written, designed, coded, tested and debugged.

Experience working with a distributed team.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

