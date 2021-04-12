An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Snr AWS Developer Associate: Data Engineer (Project Ingest) with to join their dynamic team.
Location: Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home office rotation
Years of experience: 8+ years
Level of Experience: Expert/Chief Expert
Min qualification required:
Work experience/diploma/degree
Tasks and responsibilities:
We are looking for a Senior AWS Developer
Associate to join our “client” Data Ingest team of cloud developers.
- Development and Operations of applications and features, in collaboration with partners in Munich.
- Working in the AGILE framework
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
Tasks and responsibilities:
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Travel to Munich
- Propose and review system design and evaluate Alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
Technical/Functional Skills:
AWS Solid understanding of Components – VPC | IAM.
- Above average experience/understanding of AWS Components:
- Lambda
- DynamoDB
- Param Store
- Secrets Manager
- Athena
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- Step Function
- SNS
- Code Build/Pipeline
- CloudFormation
- S3
Strong experience/understanding of:
- Python 3x
- SQL
- Py Spark
- Boto3
- Terraform
- ETL
- Docker
- Linux / Unix
- Big Data
- Oracle/PostgreSQL
- Powershell / Bash
- Experience working in Agile SDLC methodology. Working experience building data/ETL pipeline and data warehouse.
- Demonstrate expertise in data modelling SQL and NoSQL databases.
- Exceptional analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets.
- Perform thorough testing and data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills, with precise documentation.
- Self-driven team player with ability to work independently and multi-task.
- Must be an analytical and creative thinker, and an innovative problem solver.
- Experience building data pipeline using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.
- Familiar with data store such as AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.
- Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns.
- Experience preparing specifications from which programs will be written, designed, coded, tested and debugged.
- Experience working with a distributed team.
Desired Skills:
- Data Engineer
- AWS
- Lambda
- GLue
- Big data
- Data Pipeline
- Data Modeling
- Big Data Analytics
- Cloudera
- Python
- Agile
- Data engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years