Data Engineer

Apr 12, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Snr AWS Developer Associate: Data Engineer (Project Ingest) with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home office rotation

Years of experience: 8+ years

Level of Experience: Expert/Chief Expert

Min qualification required:
Work experience/diploma/degree

Tasks and responsibilities:

We are looking for a Senior AWS Developer
Associate to join our “client” Data Ingest team of cloud developers.

  • Development and Operations of applications and features, in collaboration with partners in Munich.
  • Working in the AGILE framework
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Travel to Munich
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate Alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

We are looking for a Senior AWS Developer Associate to join our “client” Data Ingest team of cloud developers.

Technical/Functional Skills:
AWS Solid understanding of Components – VPC | IAM.

  • Above average experience/understanding of AWS Components:
  • Lambda
  • DynamoDB
  • Param Store
  • Secrets Manager
  • Athena
  • Glue
  • CloudWatch
  • Step Function
  • SNS
  • Code Build/Pipeline
  • CloudFormation
  • S3

Strong experience/understanding of:

  • Python 3x
  • SQL
  • Py Spark
  • Boto3
  • Terraform
  • ETL
  • Docker
  • Linux / Unix
  • Big Data
  • Oracle/PostgreSQL
  • Powershell / Bash
  • Experience working in Agile SDLC methodology. Working experience building data/ETL pipeline and data warehouse.
  • Demonstrate expertise in data modelling SQL and NoSQL databases.
  • Exceptional analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets.
  • Perform thorough testing and data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations.
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills, with precise documentation.
  • Self-driven team player with ability to work independently and multi-task.
  • Must be an analytical and creative thinker, and an innovative problem solver.
  • Experience building data pipeline using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.
  • Familiar with data store such as AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.
  • Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns.
  • Experience preparing specifications from which programs will be written, designed, coded, tested and debugged.
  • Experience working with a distributed team.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Engineer
  • AWS
  • Lambda
  • GLue
  • Big data
  • Data Pipeline
  • Data Modeling
  • Big Data Analytics
  • Cloudera
  • Python
  • Agile
  • Data engineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position